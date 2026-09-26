Anti-goonda Bill not returned, still under consideration, says Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari

Accompanied by senior bureaucrats at a press conference, Adhikari said the Bill is “completely crystal clear” and that he is hopeful it will receive the President’s assent.

Written by: Atri Mitra
2 min readKolkataSep 26, 2026 06:36 AM IST
West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari. (Express File Photo)West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari. (Express File Photo)
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West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Friday denied reports, including in this newspaper, that President Droupadi Murmu had returned the anti-goonda Bill to the state government for reconsideration, and said the proposed legislation is currently “under consideration” of the Union Home Ministry.

Accompanied by senior bureaucrats at a press conference, Adhikari said the Bill is “completely crystal clear” and that he is hopeful it will receive the President’s assent.

The West Bengal Public Safety and Control of Anti-Social Activities Bill, 2026, or the anti-goonda Bill, was passed in the Assembly in June, substantially expanding the state’s powers to tackle organised crime, extortion, illegal mining, cybercrime and public disorder.

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“We constituted this Act within the provisions of Article 254(2) of Schedule VII of the Constitution of India, and we are confident that we will get the assent of the President,” he said.

“We sent this Bill to the Home Ministry because one section has a provision of three years of imprisonment in the NDPS Act, but it is bailable, and we want to make it non-bailable. As per our knowledge, the Bill is now at the joint secretary-level of the Home Ministry. They did not ask for any clarification,” he said.

“When Andhra Pradesh and Kerala brought such a law, they too needed to get concurrence from the President of India, and they did. We will also get it,” he said, calling reports of the President returning the Bill “baseless”. “Those who are showing joy know they are criminals, and they are posting that this is a setback for the government. This is baseless,” he said.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Atri Mitra
Atri Mitra

Atri Mitra is a highly accomplished Special Correspondent for The Indian Express, bringing over 20 years of experience to his reporting. His work is characterized by deep regional knowledge and a focus on critical administrative and political developments, establishing strong Expertise and Authority in his domain. Experience  Current Role: Special Correspondent, The Indian Express. Decades of Experience: Over two decades of extensive reporting experience, primarily covering administration and political news. Geographical Focus: Holds significant reporting experience from West Bengal, Bihar, and the North-East, providing a comprehensive understanding of the socio-political landscape in these regions. Key Coverage: Has dedicated more than ten years to covering administration and political news, with a keen focus on political developments in West Bengal. Electoral Reporting: Demonstrated a commitment to crucial political moments, having covered the 2009 Lok Sabha election and 2010 assembly elections during his time at Anandabazar Patrika, and the 2019 Bihar Lok Sabha election while working with News18-Bangla. Career Foundation: Began his career at the leading vernacular daily Anandabazar Patrika, where he worked for more than fifteen years, including a three-year stint as the Bihar correspondent. Education Advanced Degree: Holds a Master's degree in Economics from Rabindrabharati University, providing an analytical framework for his political and administrative reporting. Undergraduate Education: Holds a Bachelor's degree from Calcutta University. Prestigious Alumni: His educational background includes attending esteemed institutions: he is an alumnus of St. Xavier's, Kolkata and Ramakrishna Mission Asrama, Narendrapur. Atri Mitra's decades of dedicated reporting, substantial focus on political and administrative beats, and solid academic credentials make him a trusted and authoritative source for news and analysis from Eastern and North-Eastern India. ... Read More

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