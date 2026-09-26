Anti-goonda Bill not returned, still under consideration, says Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Friday denied reports, including in this newspaper, that President Droupadi Murmu had returned the anti-goonda Bill to the state government for reconsideration, and said the proposed legislation is currently “under consideration” of the Union Home Ministry.

Accompanied by senior bureaucrats at a press conference, Adhikari said the Bill is “completely crystal clear” and that he is hopeful it will receive the President’s assent.

The West Bengal Public Safety and Control of Anti-Social Activities Bill, 2026, or the anti-goonda Bill, was passed in the Assembly in June, substantially expanding the state’s powers to tackle organised crime, extortion, illegal mining, cybercrime and public disorder.