Anti CAA, NRC protester dies at Kolkata’s Shaheen Bagh

Women protesters at Kolkata’s Shaheen Bagh- Park Circus Women protesters at Kolkata’s Shaheen Bagh- Park Circus

A protester at Kolkata’s Shaheen Bagh- Park Circus died on Saturday night after she fell ill during her protest against CAA, NRC and NPR. The women has been identified as Sameeda Khatun (57) who was a resident of Entally area of the city. According to protesters, Khatun who was asthmatic patient died after suffering a cardiac arrest. She is survived by husband and eight children.

Around 250 women from Kolkata have been holding a peaceful sit-in at Park Circus Maidan since January 7 to protest against CAA, NRC and NPR and demanding the withdrawal of the new citizenship law.

Research Scholar at Rabindra Bharati University, Nousheen Baba Khan who has been spearheading the Park Circus protest since the beginning, told the newspaper, “Sameeda Khatun was a regular face at the protest and she was not well as she had asthma.

Last evening she came to me complaining that she is having trouble in breathing. We immediately took her to Chittaranjan Hospital where doctors said she had suffered a cardiac arrest. We later took her to Islamia Hospital where doctors declared her brought dead,” said Khan.

For all the latest Kolkata News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd