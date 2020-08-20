Another wall at Visva-Bharati triggers protest

Students protest outside the central office of Visva-Bharati University in West Bengal. (PTI)

Another wall being built by the Visva-Bharati University inside its campus prompted a protest by residents of Santiniketan and the university’s alumni on Wednesday.

The nine-foot wall is being built to separate Sangit Bhavana (Institute of Dance, Drama and Music) and residential areas.

The protesters said the wall ran counter to the institute’s legacy and philosophies of Rabindranath Tagore, who founded Visva-Bharati in 1921. They sang Tagore’s songs and held placards denouncing the university’s move.

Phalguni Mukherjee, an elderly protester, said, “We have always known Visva-Bharati as an open-air institute which never believed in erecting walls. It is a place for free thinking and learning modelled by Rabindranath Tagore. The university did not even intimate the residents before erecting the wall.”

