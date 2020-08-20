scorecardresearch
Thursday, August 20, 2020
Another wall at Visva-Bharati triggers protest

The nine-foot wall is being built to separate Sangit Bhavana (Institute of Dance, Drama and Music) and residential areas.

Written by Santanu Chowdhury | Shantinekatan | Published: August 20, 2020 5:15:35 am
Students protest outside the central office of Visva-Bharati University in West Bengal. (PTI)

Another wall being built by the Visva-Bharati University inside its campus prompted a protest by residents of Santiniketan and the university’s alumni on Wednesday.

Visva-Bharati to seek CBI probe into ruckus over wall, wants FIRs against V-C withdrawn

The protesters said the wall ran counter to the institute’s legacy and philosophies of Rabindranath Tagore, who founded Visva-Bharati in 1921. They sang Tagore’s songs and held placards denouncing the university’s move.

Phalguni Mukherjee, an elderly protester, said, “We have always known Visva-Bharati as an open-air institute which never believed in erecting walls. It is a place for free thinking and learning modelled by Rabindranath Tagore. The university did not even intimate the residents before erecting the wall.”

 

