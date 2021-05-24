Another TMC turncoat seeks to return to party

Murmu was fielded by TMC but defected to BJP.

A day after former Trinamool MLA Sonali Guha expressed her wish to return to the party, seeking forgiveness of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and labelling her move to the BJP as the wrong decision, another former rebel from the ruling party, Sarala Murmu, has voiced a similar desire.

Unlike Guha, who switched sides after being denied a ticket to contest the Assembly polls, Murmu defected to the saffron camp despite being fielded as a nominee by the Trinamool.

Speaking to reporters Sunday, Murmu claimed it was a mistake on her part to join the BJP. “I made a mistake. I apologise to Mamata Banerjee. I hope she pardons me. If she accepts me back, I will stay with her and work for her party with full honesty,” she said.

Though she was announced as the Trinamool candidate from the Habibpur Assembly seat in Malda district, Murmu was keen on contesting from the Maldaha constituency instead.

A former deputy Speaker of the state Assembly, Guha wrote to the Trinamool supremo Saturday, apologising for leaving the party.

Last week, former footballer and Trinamool MLA Dipendu Biswas quit the BJP in protest against the arrest of three ruling party leaders and a former minister in connection with the Narada sting tapes case, saying he hoped to be back in his previous party. Biswas, too, had quit the TMC after being overlooked for a ticket to contest the state polls.

TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said, “hese leaders left our party when it was going through a crisis and now want back. The leadership will take a decision in this regard.”