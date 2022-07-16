Another former ECL top official arrested in coal pilferage case

The CBI on Friday arrested another former general manager of Eastern Coalfields Limited (ECL) in connection with the coal pilferage case.

“Subhas Kumar Mukhopadhyay, who was ECL general manager of Pandaveswar Area when the alleged pilferage of coal took place, has been arrested,” said a CBI official.

On Wednesday, the CBI had arrested three former general managers (GMs) and four officials of ECL in connection with the case.

The three arrested former general managers are retired general manager Tanmay Das, who was then chief manager and head of security; the then GM (Satgram) Sushanta Banerjee, who is now retired; and retired GM Abhijit Mallik.

With this, the total number of arrests made by the CBI in the case has gone up to 13.

It has been alleged that Mukhopadhyay, who has retired, received regular cash as bribe for facilitating misappropriation of coal from Eastern Coalfields Limited .

The case, registered on November 27, 2020, alleges that public servants ofEastern Coalfields Limited and unknown officials of CISF, Railways, and other departments fraudulently misappropriated coal from the coal reserve of ECL and also from the coal stock parked in the Railway sidings for sale and supply.