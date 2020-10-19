Another fire breaks out at Kolkata high-rise, 3 injured

The building on Chittaranjan Avenue in Kolkata where a fire erupted on Sunday. (Express photo)

A massive fire broke out on the fourth floor of the LIC Building at Kolkata’s 22 Chittaranjan Avenue on Sunday morning. According to officials, three persons suffered burns after getting trapped inside and were rescued later. The cause of fire is yet to be ascertained.

According to police, the fire was first spotted around 3 am on the fourth floor of the multi-storey building where several workers were present at the time. Police were informed immediately after the workers started screaming for help.

Police along with firefighters rushed to the spot and five fire engines were pressed into service to douse the blaze. The three injured people were rescued from the building and taken to SSKM hospital.

According to hospital sources, the condition of two of the injured persons was critical.

A similar fire incident was reported on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday on the ground floor of a high-rise at Ganesh Chandra Avenue in Bowbazar. A 14-year-old boy had jumped from the sixth floor of the building to escape the fire, but later died in the hospital. Another elderly woman was also killed. Prima facie it is suspected that the fire first started from a meter box in the building.

Following the incident State Urban Development Minister Firhad Hakim had said there are many houses where meter boxes are placed near the exit and the Kolkata Municipal Corporation does not allow such boxes anymore, he said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Kolkata News, download Indian Express App.