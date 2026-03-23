Another death at Kolkata’s RG Kar Hospital ‘due to negligence’, 3 days after man dies in lift

The family alleged that no staff at RG Kar Hospital assisted them while they took the patient to the emergency ward after he collapsed. (File photo)

Three days after a 41-year-old man died in a lift accident at Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, a man who had complained of chest pain died at the state-run hospital allegedly after being denied a stretcher.

According to the family of the deceased, Biswajit Samanta, a resident of Nimta in North 24 Parganas district, was admitted to the trauma care unit early on Monday morning. When he needed to use the toilet, doctors allegedly directed him to use a public toilet located about 100 m away, as there was no toilet nearby.

The family alleged that Samanta was not provided with a stretcher and was forced to walk the distance, despite complaining of chest pain.