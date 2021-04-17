Another alliance candidate dies of Covid; West Bengal on cusp of record 7,000 daily cases

On a day when the state recorded another highest single-day spike in coronavirus cases at 6,910, another assembly election candidate died of the virus while four others tested positive on Friday.

The deceased, Pradip Nandi, was the United Front candidate from Jangipur assembly constituency in Murshidabad. The election to the seat has been deferred countermanded. On Thursday, Congress candidate from Samsergunj seat in Murshidabad district Rezaul Haque died of Covid-19.

Nandi, 70, was a veteran leader of the Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP) and a renowned advocate in Murshidabad. RSP State General Secretary Monoj Bhattacharya, and CPM leaders Biman Basu and Suryakanta Misra condoled Nandi’s death. Bhattacharya said, “He was one of our veteran leaders and assets of the party. He was reported positive on April 9 and after that, he was admitted to Murshidabad Medical College Hospital. Unfortunately, his physical condition deteriorated from today morning, and he breathed his last around 6.30 pm on Friday.”

Of the four candidates who tested positive on Friday, Goalpokhar candidate and MLA Mohmmed Ghulam Rabbani, Tapan candidate Kalpana Kisku and Jalpaiguri candidate Pradip Kumar Burma are from the TMC while Matigara-Naxalbari candidate Anandamay Barman is from the BJP.

A senior health department official said, “Candidates of seats where polling is yet to be completed will be isolated and stopped from campaigning. If their health worsens then they should be hospitalised. We have already ordered to identify their contact chain.”

Meanwhile, the total Covid-19 caseload reached 6,43,795 with another highest single day spike of 6,910 in the last 24 hours. As many as 26 people died taking the toll to 10,506.

Of the fresh cases, Kolkata saw the highest single day jump with 1,844 and nine deaths.

In the last 24 hours, 2,818 people were declared recovered with a discharge rate 91.99 per cent. As many as 40,153 samples were tested since Thursday.

Indian Museum, Birla Planetarium, Kolkata zoo and other tourists places were closed on Friday.