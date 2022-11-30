scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Nov 29, 2022

Anomalies in marks of 2014 TET-qualified candidates

According to a senior official, the break-up of marks that has been uploaded by the primary board shows that several students have received more marks than what they were allotted.

“The primary board has noted the development. We will definitely rectify this," said a senior official of the board. (Representational/FIle)

A day after the West Bengal Board of Primary Education (WBBPE) uploaded the marks of 2014 Teacher Eligibility Test (TET)-qualified candidates, discrepancies have surfaced in the marks obtained by the candidates, said sources in the education department.

But sources in the primary board said that there must have been some error in the system which led to this discrepancy.

“The primary board has noted the development. We will definitely rectify this,” said a senior official of the board.

In a notification issued on Monday, the board had said, “It is hereby notified to all concerned that in compliance with the solemn Order of the Hon’ble Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay passed on 23.09.2022…. the West Bengal Board of Primary Education is uploading the break-up scores of the TET-2014 qualified empanelled candidates against 42,949 and 16,500 vacancies in 2016 and 2020 (list enclosed) and recommended them to the respective District Primary School Councils/ Primary School Councils for appointment to the posts of Assistant Teacher in Primary Schools.”

First published on: 30-11-2022 at 05:15:33 am
