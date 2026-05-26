Annapurna Yojana verification: Who may lose eligibility under West Bengal’s new welfare scheme

People stand in queue outside a Post Office to complete the verification process for the 'Annapurna Yojana' in West Bengal's Balurghat. (PTI Photo)

Annapurna Yojana verification: With less than a week left for the launch of the Annapurna Yojana portal, preparations are underway to accommodate new applicants for the scheme. The scheme will replace the Lakshmir Bhandar scheme launched in 2021 by the previous government led by Mamata Banerjee.

Under Annapurna Yojana scheme, women will be provided financial assistance of Rs 3,000 per month. The scheme is intended to support the empowerment and socio-economic upliftment of women residing in West Bengal.

On May 19, the Women and Child Development and Social Welfare Department issued an official order stating: “For new applicants, online application facility shall be launched in the Annapurna Yojana Portal with effect from 1st June, 2026.”