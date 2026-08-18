Annapurna Yojana rejection: CM Adhikari details how women can reapply for Rs 3,000 scheme

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari Tuesday announced that the state government will open a dedicated ‘claim and objection’ portal for Annapurna Yojana for women Wednesday. The portal will allow rejected applicants to reapply for the Rs 3,000 monthly financial assistance scheme while enabling citizens to flag ineligible beneficiaries receiving the grant.

The announcement came during two felicitations organised by the BJP’s Mahila Morcha in Kolkata, where recipients gathered to thank the Chief Minister. To date, 1.45 crore women in Bengal have been enrolled as beneficiaries, while 17 lakh applications have been rejected and 14 lakh remain under verification.

Addressing a gathering at the Dhanadhanya Auditorium in South Kolkata, Chief Minister Adhikari detailed the scheme’s coverage and rules.