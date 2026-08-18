Annapurna Yojana rejection: CM Adhikari details how women can reapply for Rs 3,000 scheme

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari Tuesday announced that the state government will open a dedicated ‘claim and objection’ portal for Annapurna Yojana for women Wednesday. The portal will allow rejected applicants to reapply for the Rs 3,000 monthly financial assistance scheme while enabling citizens to flag ineligible beneficiaries receiving the grant.
The announcement came during two felicitations organised by the BJP’s Mahila Morcha in Kolkata, where recipients gathered to thank the Chief Minister. To date, 1.45 crore women in Bengal have been enrolled as beneficiaries, while 17 lakh applications have been rejected and 14 lakh remain under verification.
“At present, 1.45 crore women aged between 25 and 60 years are benefiting from the scheme. Barring specific exclusions, such as families with permanent government employees or an annual income exceeding Rs 12 lakh, we are providing Rs 3,000 to all women.”
“Those who somehow missed out can place their claim through the portal, and anyone wishing to flag undeserving recipients can alert us. Deprived applicants do not need to fill out new forms; they simply need to register their claim or complaint using their form number and bank account details. If you see anyone earning Rs 5 lakh to Rs 10 lakh monthly receiving the benefit, please report it so we can correct the list. Our Mahila Morcha will also conduct door-to-door visits to ensure no genuine applicant is left out.”
Defending the state government’s decision to mandate fresh application forms and rigorous background checks rather than reusing the previous administration’s Lakshmir Bhandar recipient database, Adhikari alleged widespread irregularities in the older records.
“Many asked why we did not carry forward the Lakshmir Bhandar list. First, BJP supporters and workers in areas won by the BJP were deliberately denied access. Secondly, that list included nearly 3 lakh male beneficiaries, non-citizens, and deceased individuals drawing funds. Government funds cannot be misused.”
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CM Adhikari noted that disbursements began with 28 lakh women in June, expanded to 1.28 crore in July, and reached 1.45 crore this month following relaxed evaluation norms. Funds for August are scheduled to reach beneficiary bank accounts by August 20.
Ravik Bhattacharya is a highly experienced and award-winning journalist currently serving as the Chief of Bureau of The Indian Express, Kolkata. With over 20 years of experience in the media industry, Ravik possesses deep expertise across a wide range of critical subjects and geographical areas.
Experience & Authority
Current Role: Chief of Bureau, The Indian Express, Kolkata.
Expertise: Extensive reporting across West Bengal, Odisha, Assam, and the Andaman Nicobar Islands. Ravik specializes in politics, crime, major incidents and issues, and investigative stories, demonstrating a robust command of complex and sensitive subjects.
Experience: His long and distinguished career includes key reporting roles at several prestigious publications, including The Asian Age, The Statesman, The Telegraph, and The Hindustan Times. Ravik's current role marks his second stint with The Indian Express, having previously served as a Principal Correspondent in the Kolkata bureau from 2005 to 2010.
Major Award: Ravik's authority and quality of work are substantiated by his winning of the prestigious Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Award in 2007 for Political Reporting.
Education: His strong academic foundation includes a Bachelor's degree with English Honours from Scottish Church College under Calcutta University, and a PG Diploma in Mass Communication from Jadavpur University.
Ravik Bhattacharya's extensive tenure, specialized beat coverage, and notable award confirm his status as a trusted and authoritative voice in Indian journalism, particularly for stories emanating from Eastern India. ... Read More