First tranche of funds credited to 1.1 crore Annapurna Yojana beneficiaries: Kolkata CM Suvendu Adhikari

The first tranche of funds disbursed by the state government under the Annapurna Yojana, a direct cash transfer scheme for women, was credited to the accounts of nearly 1.1 crore beneficiaries, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari said on Wednesday.

While about 1.6 crore applications were received for the scheme, 26 lakh of them were rejected on grounds of deaths, doubts over citizenship and domicile status, deletion from voter rolls and multiple account-holding beneficiaries, Adhikari added.

Speaking at the launch of the scheme at Netaji Indoor Stadium in Kolkata, Adhikari said, “The 26 lakh forms submitted under the Annapurna scheme have been rejected. Screening was necessary. Money has been transferred to the remaining around 1.3 crore accounts. By Wednesday morning, funds were credited to 1.1 crore bank accounts. Those who are yet to receive the amount will have it transferred by the end of the day. However, it must be ensured that no one receives money outside the rules.”