First tranche of funds credited to 1.1 crore Annapurna Yojana beneficiaries: Kolkata CM Suvendu Adhikari
While about 1.6 crore applications were received for the scheme, 26 lakh of them were rejected on grounds of deaths, doubts over citizenship and domicile status, deletion from voter rolls and multiple account-holding beneficiaries, Adhikari added.
The first tranche of funds disbursed by the state government under the Annapurna Yojana, a direct cash transfer scheme for women, was credited to the accounts of nearly 1.1 crore beneficiaries, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari said on Wednesday.
While about 1.6 crore applications were received for the scheme, 26 lakh of them were rejected on grounds of deaths, doubts over citizenship and domicile status, deletion from voter rolls and multiple account-holding beneficiaries, Adhikari added.
Speaking at the launch of the scheme at Netaji Indoor Stadium in Kolkata, Adhikari said, “The 26 lakh forms submitted under the Annapurna scheme have been rejected. Screening was necessary. Money has been transferred to the remaining around 1.3 crore accounts. By Wednesday morning, funds were credited to 1.1 crore bank accounts. Those who are yet to receive the amount will have it transferred by the end of the day. However, it must be ensured that no one receives money outside the rules.”
“There are names of 26 lakh women who are not Indian, and names missing on the voter list. Some are dead, some do not have voter ID cards, and some had their names listed in three places. Such names have been removed. Government money cannot be received by any non-Indians,” he added.
The Chief Minister also delivered an important message regarding women’s safety, saying there would be no compromise on the issue and that the administration is being made more active so that prompt action can be taken as soon as a complaint is received.
“A system is being put in place to respond promptly to any complaint. The government has a zero-tolerance policy towards any kind of crime against women. The government is also taking measures to confiscate properties of those accused in serious crimes,” Adhikari said.
The Chief Minister also said that the state government has decided to have a separate women’s helpdesk at all police stations across the state from Thursday.
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In addition, a new emergency service, ‘Dial 112,’ is set to be launched to address the complaints. He claimed that although the average police response time in states such as Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat is comparatively low, in West Bengal that time is often much longer. This new system is being introduced to change that situation.
Atri Mitra is a highly accomplished Special Correspondent for The Indian Express, bringing over 20 years of experience to his reporting. His work is characterized by deep regional knowledge and a focus on critical administrative and political developments, establishing strong Expertise and Authority in his domain.
Experience
Current Role: Special Correspondent, The Indian Express.
Decades of Experience: Over two decades of extensive reporting experience, primarily covering administration and political news.
Geographical Focus: Holds significant reporting experience from West Bengal, Bihar, and the North-East, providing a comprehensive understanding of the socio-political landscape in these regions.
Key Coverage: Has dedicated more than ten years to covering administration and political news, with a keen focus on political developments in West Bengal.
Electoral Reporting: Demonstrated a commitment to crucial political moments, having covered the 2009 Lok Sabha election and 2010 assembly elections during his time at Anandabazar Patrika, and the 2019 Bihar Lok Sabha election while working with News18-Bangla.
Career Foundation: Began his career at the leading vernacular daily Anandabazar Patrika, where he worked for more than fifteen years, including a three-year stint as the Bihar correspondent.
Education
Advanced Degree: Holds a Master's degree in Economics from Rabindrabharati University, providing an analytical framework for his political and administrative reporting.
Undergraduate Education: Holds a Bachelor's degree from Calcutta University.
Prestigious Alumni: His educational background includes attending esteemed institutions: he is an alumnus of St. Xavier's, Kolkata and Ramakrishna Mission Asrama, Narendrapur.
Atri Mitra's decades of dedicated reporting, substantial focus on political and administrative beats, and solid academic credentials make him a trusted and authoritative source for news and analysis from Eastern and North-Eastern India. ... Read More