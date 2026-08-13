Annapurna Yojana eligibility criteria: Monthly payments to start on August 17, says CM Suvendu Adhikari
Speaking at a press conference at the state secretariat, Nabanna, the Chief Minister detailed the strict eligibility criteria and exclusions for the scheme, confirming that the rigorous application verification process is now in its final stage.
Adhikari assured applicants while stating, “Eligible people will receive the money starting from August 17. Once the verification of applications is completed, money will be sent to the beneficiaries’ bank accounts. The Finance Department will transfer these funds district by district. For those whose verification is complete, arrangements will be made to disburse the money in the second week of every month.”
West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari announced on Wednesday that eligible women will start receiving the Rs 3,000 monthly financial assistance under the state’s flagship ‘Annapurna Yojana’ from August 17.
Speaking at a press conference at the state secretariat, Nabanna, the Chief Minister detailed the strict eligibility criteria and exclusions for the scheme, confirming that the rigorous application verification process is now in its final stage.
Age, income & land ownership criteria
Outlining the criteria, Adhikari said the scheme is reserved for women between 25 and 60 years of age, excluding those with a personal monthly income of Rs 10,000 and above, or an annual family income of Rs 12 lakh and above. Land ownership rules have also been set, barring residents of seven municipal corporation areas who own more than 50 decimals of land, though Adhikari stated that land area rules and previous restrictions on three-room house ownership have been relaxed for rural applicants.
In terms of employment, permanent workers of central or state entities, panchayats, municipalities, and government-aided educational institutions have been excluded, whereas family members of contractual workers remain eligible to apply.
Besides, applicants receiving other pensions under Rs 3,000 — such as the Rs 1,500 widow allowance — will have their total payout capped at Rs 3,000. However, disability allowance recipients and families under the PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme will receive the full Rs 3,000 alongside other existing benefits.
CM vows quick verification of applicants
Addressing public concerns following verification delays, Adhikari assured applicants while stating, “Eligible people will receive the money starting from August 17. Once the verification of applications is completed, money will be sent to the beneficiaries’ bank accounts. The Finance Department will transfer these funds district by district. For those whose verification is complete, arrangements will be made to disburse the money in the second week of every month.”
The expansion of the programme has seen beneficiary numbers rise sharply from 28 lakh in June to 1.19 crore in July, driving estimated expenditure to Rs 48–50 lakh in over eight months, compared to the initial Rs 38 lakh budget.
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To handle unresolved complaints, a dedicated grievance portal will be set up under Block Development Officers (BDOs) and monitored by the Chief Secretary. Defending the rigorous verification process, Adhikari claimed that Mamata Banerjee’s government conducted extensive verification even for distributing Rs 500, reiterating that genuine applicants have no reason for undue anxiety as the checks simply guarantee that funds directly reach the accounts of eligible beneficiaries.
Sweety Kumari is a seasoned journalist reporting from West Bengal for The Indian Express. With over a decade of experience in the media industry and eight years specifically with The Indian Express, she demonstrates considerable Expertise and Authority across a diverse range of critical beats.
Experience & Authority
Current Role: Journalist, The Indian Express, reporting from West Bengal.
Extensive Tenure: Over 10 years of experience in the media industry, with a long association (8 years) with The Indian Express, contributing to a high level of Trustworthiness.
Diverse Coverage: Covers crucial beats including Crime, Defence, Health, and Politics, alongside writing on trending topics.
Investigative Focus: Possesses a keen eye for investigative and human-interest stories, demonstrating depth and skill in impactful journalism.
Beat Versatility: Has honed her craft across diverse beats, including aviation and reporting on various incidents, ensuring well-rounded and comprehensive reportage.
Career Start: Began her journalistic journey as an Entertainment and lifestyle journalist with a news portal in Kolkata, providing a foundational understanding of media landscape and audience engagement.
Education
Advanced Education: Holds a PG in Mass Communication from Jadavpur University, equipping her with advanced media theory and skills.
Undergraduate Education: Holds an Honours degree in Journalism from Jaipuria College.
Multilingual Skill: Her fluency in English, Hindi, Bengali, and Maithili enhances her reach and capability to connect with diverse sources and communities in the region, adding a layer of accessibility and authenticity to her reporting.
Regional Roots: Originally from Bihar, she was brought up and educated in Kolkata (Kendriya Vidyalaya Salt Lake), giving her a deep, personal understanding of the cultural and political nuances of her reporting region.
Sweety Kumari's combination of significant experience, specialization in key beats like Crime and Politics, and strong academic background makes her a trusted and authoritative contributor to The Indian Express. ... Read More