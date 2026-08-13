Annapurna Yojana eligibility criteria: Monthly payments to start on August 17, says CM Suvendu Adhikari

Adhikari assured applicants while stating, “Eligible people will receive the money starting from August 17. Once the verification of applications is completed, money will be sent to the beneficiaries’ bank accounts. The Finance Department will transfer these funds district by district. For those whose verification is complete, arrangements will be made to disburse the money in the second week of every month.”

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari announced on Wednesday that eligible women will start receiving the Rs 3,000 monthly financial assistance under the state’s flagship ‘Annapurna Yojana’ from August 17.

Speaking at a press conference at the state secretariat, Nabanna, the Chief Minister detailed the strict eligibility criteria and exclusions for the scheme, confirming that the rigorous application verification process is now in its final stage.

Age, income & land ownership criteria

Outlining the criteria, Adhikari said the scheme is reserved for women between 25 and 60 years of age, excluding those with a personal monthly income of Rs 10,000 and above, or an annual family income of Rs 12 lakh and above. Land ownership rules have also been set, barring residents of seven municipal corporation areas who own more than 50 decimals of land, though Adhikari stated that land area rules and previous restrictions on three-room house ownership have been relaxed for rural applicants.