Bengal’s Annapurna Yojana: Rs 3,000 delayed? Here’s what you can do

Several women in West Bengal are waiting for the third instalment of Rs 3,000 under the state government’s Annapurna Yojana.

Written by: Sweety Kumari
4 min readKolkataAug 5, 2026 11:12 AM IST
Annapurna Yojana West bengal governmentThe Annapurna Yojana is a social welfare initiative that provides an assured financial assistance of Rs 3,000 per month directly to the Aadhaar-linked bank accounts of eligible female residents aged between 25 and 60 years. (Image generated using AI)
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Several women in West Bengal are still waiting for the third instalment of Rs 3,000 under the state government’s Annapurna Yojana, with funds yet to be credited to many bank accounts as of August 4.

The scheme, launched on June 1, assures Rs 3,000 per month to eligible women aged 25-60, excluding taxpayers and government employees. Payments are usually disbursed in phases during the first week of every month.

Government sources have advised beneficiaries who have not yet received their benefits to verify whether their documents and bank accounts meet the scheme’s conditions.

If your August instalment is pending, here’s what you should know and what you can do next.

Also Read | ‘Those not in voters’ list can’t get govt money’: Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari says 26 lakh applications for women cash transfer scheme rejected

What is Annapurna Yojana?

The Annapurna Yojana (or Annapurna Bhandar scheme) is a social welfare initiative introduced by the West Bengal government. Designed for the financial empowerment and socio-economic upliftment of women, it provides an assured financial assistance of Rs 3,000 per month directly to the Aadhaar-linked bank accounts of eligible female residents aged between 25 and 60 years. Effective from June 1, it replaces and expands upon the earlier Lakshmir Bhandar initiative, excluding income-tax payers and permanent government employees or pensioners.

Possible reasons for payment delay

If your money has not been credited, this could be one of the reasons:

* Inactive DBT: Check if Direct Benefit Transfer has been activated in your bank account.

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* Unlinked Aadhaar: Check if your bank account has been linked to your Aadhaar card.

* Data mismatch: There might be inconsistencies in the details provided across your Aadhaar, bank account, and application form.

* Pending verification: Your application could be under administrative verification.

* Account confusion: Check if you have selected the correct DBT-enabled bank account to avail the benefit.

* Document errors: You may have submitted incorrect or incomplete documents during the application process. Check if you forgot to submit any document.

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* Disqualification as an applicant: It is possible that, as per the conditions of the Annapurna Yojana, you belong to an ineligible category (e.g., government employee, pensioner, or taxpayer).

* Phased rollout: Due to administrative or technical reasons, there might be a temporary delay in the phased release of instalment funds.

Also Read | Annapurna Yojana: From land to children’s education, what the 11-page form asks for

Annapurna Yojana: Application status

Applicants can check their status directly on the designated portal of the West Bengal government. Here are the status options and what they mean:

* Approved: Means your application is successful and the money will be disbursed very soon.

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* Rejected: Means you have been deemed ineligible for this scheme. You can appeal at the block development officer’s (BDO) office.

* Pending at the BDO Office: Means the verification process is incomplete. Do not panic. Check again after 15-30 days for the next update.

* Bank Account Invalid: This message indicates that the account details do not match the Aadhaar records. To resolve this issue, submit a copy of your passbook to the BDO office.

* Payment Pending: Indicates that your Annapurna Yojana funds have not been released yet.

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Also Read | First tranche of funds credited to 1.1 crore Annapurna Yojana beneficiaries: Kolkata CM Suvendu Adhikari

What else can you do?

If you are certain that all your documents are correct, your bank account is DBT-enabled, and you still have not received the money even after the initial payment timeframe has passed, you should take necessary action.

The most effective step is to visit your local administrative office, file a complaint as per official procedure, and inquire about the exact verification status of your application.

Lodge a complaint

If you want to register a complaint, call 1800345555 between 11 am and 4 pm on working days and lodge your grievance.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Sweety Kumari
Sweety Kumari
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Sweety Kumari is a seasoned journalist reporting from West Bengal for The Indian Express. With over a decade of experience in the media industry and eight years specifically with The Indian Express, she demonstrates considerable Expertise and Authority across a diverse range of critical beats. Experience & Authority Current Role: Journalist, The Indian Express, reporting from West Bengal. Extensive Tenure: Over 10 years of experience in the media industry, with a long association (8 years) with The Indian Express, contributing to a high level of Trustworthiness. Diverse Coverage: Covers crucial beats including Crime, Defence, Health, and Politics, alongside writing on trending topics. Investigative Focus: Possesses a keen eye for investigative and human-interest stories, demonstrating depth and skill in impactful journalism. Beat Versatility: Has honed her craft across diverse beats, including aviation and reporting on various incidents, ensuring well-rounded and comprehensive reportage. Career Start: Began her journalistic journey as an Entertainment and lifestyle journalist with a news portal in Kolkata, providing a foundational understanding of media landscape and audience engagement. Education Advanced Education: Holds a PG in Mass Communication from Jadavpur University, equipping her with advanced media theory and skills. Undergraduate Education: Holds an Honours degree in Journalism from Jaipuria College. Multilingual Skill: Her fluency in English, Hindi, Bengali, and Maithili enhances her reach and capability to connect with diverse sources and communities in the region, adding a layer of accessibility and authenticity to her reporting. Regional Roots: Originally from Bihar, she was brought up and educated in Kolkata (Kendriya Vidyalaya Salt Lake), giving her a deep, personal understanding of the cultural and political nuances of her reporting region. Sweety Kumari's combination of significant experience, specialization in key beats like Crime and Politics, and strong academic background makes her a trusted and authoritative contributor to The Indian Express. ... Read More

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