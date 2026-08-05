Bengal’s Annapurna Yojana: Rs 3,000 delayed? Here’s what you can do

The Annapurna Yojana is a social welfare initiative that provides an assured financial assistance of Rs 3,000 per month directly to the Aadhaar-linked bank accounts of eligible female residents aged between 25 and 60 years. (Image generated using AI)

Several women in West Bengal are still waiting for the third instalment of Rs 3,000 under the state government’s Annapurna Yojana, with funds yet to be credited to many bank accounts as of August 4.

The scheme, launched on June 1, assures Rs 3,000 per month to eligible women aged 25-60, excluding taxpayers and government employees. Payments are usually disbursed in phases during the first week of every month.

Government sources have advised beneficiaries who have not yet received their benefits to verify whether their documents and bank accounts meet the scheme’s conditions.

If your August instalment is pending, here’s what you should know and what you can do next.