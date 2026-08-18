Annapurna Yojana: 17 lakh names rejected, Bengal government outlines reasons, reapplication process

After verification, names of around 17 lakh applicants for the Annapurna Yojana were rejected over Aadhaar-related issues ahead of the disbursement of the third tranche of funds for the direct cash transfer scheme for women, the government said on Monday.
The information was shared at a joint press conference by Minister of State for Health Sumana Sarkar, Minister of State for Information and Cultural Affairs Purnima Chakraborty and Secretary of the Women and Child Development Department, Moumita Godara at Nabanna.
The government will be disbursing the third installment between August 17 and 20 to the bank accounts of 1.45 crore beneficiaries out of 1.62 crore applicants and Rs 4,350 crore has been allocated for this purpose.
Why were 17 names rejected?
According to sources at Nabanna, the primary reason for the rejection of names was the non-linking of bank accounts with Aadhaar. Out of the 17 lakh rejected cases, around 10 lakh were due to this Aadhaar-related issues. Additionally, several applications were turned down because the applicant or a family member holds a government job, or because records showed they pay income tax.
The sources added that verification of documents is underway for those who applied between July 11 and July 31, and the process will go on till September 30.
What can rejected applicants do?
To resolve the Aadhaar and bank account linking issues easily, Nabanna has issued special instructions to Block Development Officers (BDOs) to coordinate with bank authorities and organise special camps.
Rejected applicants can re-apply by accessing the ‘Social Register’ option on the government portal, where the renewal window will open on August 20. All documents will be re-evaluated at the District Magistrate’s office and financial assistance will be granted post verification.
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Anyone with grievances or objections regarding the rejection can also lodge a complaint directly through the same portal. Those wishing to submit fresh applications will need to wait till September 30, sources said.
Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari had previously announced that individuals permanently employed with the central or state government, statutory bodies, government undertakings, panchayats, municipalities, or government-aided educational institutions (teachers or non-teaching staff), along with their families, will not be eligible for the scheme.
Pensioners above 60 years of age are also excluded. Additionally, families with an annual income exceeding Rs 12 lakh (income tax payers) and women earning more than Rs 10,000 per month will not be considered for this scheme.
Sweety Kumari is a seasoned journalist reporting from West Bengal for The Indian Express. With over a decade of experience in the media industry and eight years specifically with The Indian Express, she demonstrates considerable Expertise and Authority across a diverse range of critical beats.
Experience & Authority
Current Role: Journalist, The Indian Express, reporting from West Bengal.
Extensive Tenure: Over 10 years of experience in the media industry, with a long association (8 years) with The Indian Express, contributing to a high level of Trustworthiness.
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Education
Advanced Education: Holds a PG in Mass Communication from Jadavpur University, equipping her with advanced media theory and skills.
Undergraduate Education: Holds an Honours degree in Journalism from Jaipuria College.
Multilingual Skill: Her fluency in English, Hindi, Bengali, and Maithili enhances her reach and capability to connect with diverse sources and communities in the region, adding a layer of accessibility and authenticity to her reporting.
Regional Roots: Originally from Bihar, she was brought up and educated in Kolkata (Kendriya Vidyalaya Salt Lake), giving her a deep, personal understanding of the cultural and political nuances of her reporting region.
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