Annapurna Yojana: 17 lakh names rejected, Bengal government outlines reasons, reapplication process

After verification, names of around 17 lakh applicants for the Annapurna Yojana were rejected over Aadhaar-related issues ahead of the disbursement of the third tranche of funds for the direct cash transfer scheme for women, the government said on Monday.

The information was shared at a joint press conference by Minister of State for Health Sumana Sarkar, Minister of State for Information and Cultural Affairs Purnima Chakraborty and Secretary of the Women and Child Development Department, Moumita Godara at Nabanna.

The government will be disbursing the third installment between August 17 and 20 to the bank accounts of 1.45 crore beneficiaries out of 1.62 crore applicants and Rs 4,350 crore has been allocated for this purpose.