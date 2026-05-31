Annapurna Bhandar Yojana in West Bengal: Rs 3,000 to be credited – How to link Aadhaar with bank account
The West Bengal government has launched the Annapurna Bhandar Yojana, under which eligible women will receive Rs 3,000 per month through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT). To receive the financial assistance, beneficiaries must ensure their Aadhaar is linked to their bank account. Here's a step-by-step guide to complete the process.
The Annapurna Yojana application form 2026 can be submitted both in online and offline mode. In the panchayat and municipality areas, local bodies will involve and supervisors will go home to collect the forms. In addition, the government will also organise “Janakalyan Shibir” across the state from June 15 to 17, where people can submit their application forms.
According to the notification issued on May 19, 2026, the applicant must be between 25 and 60 years of age. The applicant should not be engaged in any permanent government employment or receiving a regular salary or pension from the Union or West Bengal government, any statutory body, government undertaking, panchayat, municipal body or local authority.
The applicant should also not be employed in a teaching or non-teaching role in any government-aided educational institution in West Bengal. Apart from this, the applicant should not be an income tax payer.
Annapurna Yojana: Who Is Eligible?
All three conditions must be satisfied by the applicant
i
Age Criteria
She is aged between 25 to 60 years.
✓
ii
Employment Criteria
She is not in any permanent government employment getting regular salary or pension under the union or state government, any statutory body, government undertaking, panchayat, municipal body, local body; or in teaching or non-teaching employment under this state government's aided educational institution, etc.
Annapurna Bhandar in West Bengal: Rs 3,000 to be credited
As per the notification, the monthly financial assistance of Rs 3,000 will be transferred directly to beneficiaries through the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) system. The amount will be credited to the Aadhaar-linked bank account registered in the beneficiary’s name.
“The stipulated financial assistance of Rs 3000/- per month shall be credited directly through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT), to the AADHAAR linked bank account in the name of the beneficiary, with effect from 1st June, 2026,” reads the statement.
Annapurna Yojana portal status check: Aadhar card-Bank account link
One can link their Aadhaar number with the bank account through three methods: net banking, an ATM or by visiting their bank branch.
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Aadhaar card-Bank account seeding through net banking
Go to the net banking portal of the bank where you hold an account.
Log in Using your registered credentials.
Click on the ‘Link Your Aadhaar’ option on the main page or under the ‘e-services’ option.
Select the type of account you hold.
Enter your Aadhaar Number and click on the ‘Submit’ button.
The bank will process the request of linking Aadhaar with your bank account. You will be notified via SMS.
Aadhaar Card – Bank Account Seeding Through Net Banking
Follow these 6 steps to link your Aadhaar with your bank account online
1
Go to the net banking portal of the bank where you hold an account.
2
Log in using your registered credentials.
3
Click on the 'Link Your Aadhaar' option on the main page or under the 'e-services' option.
4
Select the type of account you hold.
5
Enter your Aadhaar Number and click on the 'Submit' button.
6
The bank will process the request of linking Aadhaar with your bank account. You will be notified via SMS.
Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors.
Professional Journey
Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com.
Education & Expertise
Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities:
Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University
Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication
Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta
Areas of Coverage
Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More