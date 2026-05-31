Annapurna Bhandar Yojana in West Bengal: Rs 3,000 to be credited – How to link Aadhaar with bank account

Want Rs 3,000 under Annapurna Bhandar scheme? Here's how to link Aadhaar with your bank account (Image generated using AI)

Annapurna Bhandar Yojana West Bengal: The application process for the Annapurna Yojana in West Bengal will start on Monday (June 1, 2026). On May 27, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari-led state government launched the application form to provide eligible women with a monthly financial assistance of Rs 3,000. This new welfare scheme will replace the Lakshmir Bhandar scheme, introduced in 2021 under the Mamata Banerjee government.

Also Read | West Bengal Annapurna Yojana form 2026 released: How to download and apply offline

Annapurna Yojana form apply 2026

The Annapurna Yojana application form 2026 can be submitted both in online and offline mode. In the panchayat and municipality areas, local bodies will involve and supervisors will go home to collect the forms. In addition, the government will also organise “Janakalyan Shibir” across the state from June 15 to 17, where people can submit their application forms.