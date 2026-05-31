Annapurna Bhandar Yojana in West Bengal: Rs 3,000 to be credited – How to link Aadhaar with bank account

The West Bengal government has launched the Annapurna Bhandar Yojana, under which eligible women will receive Rs 3,000 per month through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT). To receive the financial assistance, beneficiaries must ensure their Aadhaar is linked to their bank account. Here's a step-by-step guide to complete the process.

Written by: Anish Mondal
4 min readUpdated: May 31, 2026 02:18 PM IST
Want Rs 3,000 under Annapurna Bhandar scheme? Here's how to link Aadhaar with your bank account (Image generated using AI)Want Rs 3,000 under Annapurna Bhandar scheme? Here's how to link Aadhaar with your bank account (Image generated using AI)
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Annapurna Bhandar Yojana West Bengal: The application process for the Annapurna Yojana in West Bengal will start on Monday (June 1, 2026). On May 27, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari-led state government launched the application form to provide eligible women with a monthly financial assistance of Rs 3,000. This new welfare scheme will replace the Lakshmir Bhandar scheme, introduced in 2021 under the Mamata Banerjee government.

Also Read | West Bengal Annapurna Yojana form 2026 released: How to download and apply offline

Annapurna Yojana form apply 2026

The Annapurna Yojana application form 2026 can be submitted both in online and offline mode. In the panchayat and municipality areas, local bodies will involve and supervisors will go home to collect the forms. In addition, the government will also organise “Janakalyan Shibir” across the state from June 15 to 17, where people can submit their application forms.

Also Read | Annapurna Yojana verification: Who may lose eligibility under West Bengal’s new welfare scheme

Annapurna Yojana Eligibility

According to the notification issued on May 19, 2026, the applicant must be between 25 and 60 years of age. The applicant should not be engaged in any permanent government employment or receiving a regular salary or pension from the Union or West Bengal government, any statutory body, government undertaking, panchayat, municipal body or local authority.

The applicant should also not be employed in a teaching or non-teaching role in any government-aided educational institution in West Bengal. Apart from this, the applicant should not be an income tax payer.

 

Annapurna Yojana: Who Is Eligible?

All three conditions must be satisfied by the applicant
i
Age Criteria
She is aged between 25 to 60 years.
ii
Employment Criteria
She is not in any permanent government employment getting regular salary or pension under the union or state government, any statutory body, government undertaking, panchayat, municipal body, local body; or in teaching or non-teaching employment under this state government's aided educational institution, etc.
iii
Tax Criteria
She is not paying any Income Tax.
Source: Annapurna Yojana
Express InfoGenIE
 

Annapurna Bhandar in West Bengal: Rs 3,000 to be credited

As per the notification, the monthly financial assistance of Rs 3,000 will be transferred directly to beneficiaries through the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) system. The amount will be credited to the Aadhaar-linked bank account registered in the beneficiary’s name.

“The stipulated financial assistance of Rs 3000/- per month shall be credited directly through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT), to the AADHAAR linked bank account in the name of the beneficiary, with effect from 1st June, 2026,” reads the statement.

Annapurna Yojana portal status check: Aadhar card-Bank account link

One can link their Aadhaar number with the bank account through three methods: net banking, an ATM or by visiting their bank branch.

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Aadhaar card-Bank account seeding through net banking

  • Go to the net banking portal of the bank where you hold an account.
  • Log in Using your registered credentials.
  • Click on the ‘Link Your Aadhaar’ option on the main page or under the ‘e-services’ option.
  • Select the type of account you hold.
  • Enter your Aadhaar Number and click on the ‘Submit’ button.
  • The bank will process the request of linking Aadhaar with your bank account. You will be notified via SMS.
 

Aadhaar Card – Bank Account Seeding Through Net Banking

Follow these 6 steps to link your Aadhaar with your bank account online
1
 
Go to the net banking portal of the bank where you hold an account.
2
 
Log in using your registered credentials.
3
 
Click on the 'Link Your Aadhaar' option on the main page or under the 'e-services' option.
4
 
Select the type of account you hold.
5
 
Enter your Aadhaar Number and click on the 'Submit' button.
6
The bank will process the request of linking Aadhaar with your bank account. You will be notified via SMS.
Source: Government of India
Express InfoGenIE
 

Aadhaar card-Bank account link through ATM

  • Visit the nearest ATM and swipe your ATM or debit card on the machine.
  • Enter your PIN.
  • Click on the ‘Aadhaar Registration’ under the ‘Services’ option.
  • Specify your account type and enter your 12-digit Aadhaar number. Re-enter it for verification. Click on the ‘Confirm’ button.
  • After performing the above mentioned steps you will receive a notification on your registered mobile number, specifying the successful linking of your Aadhaar number with your bank account.
Also Read | Why you must link your Aadhaar number to your bank account

Aadhaar card-Bank account link through branch

  • Visit your nearest Branch
  • Carry a copy of your Aadhaar number or e-aadhaar.
  • Fill in a Letter of Request
  • Submit the above with the Xerox copy of Aadhaar letter.
  • After necessary verification, the linking will be done by the branch.
  • You will receive an SMS on your registered mobile number regarding the status of linking.

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Anish Mondal
Anish Mondal
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Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors. Professional Journey Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com. Education & Expertise Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities: Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta Areas of Coverage Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More

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