Annapurna Bhandar, free bus travel for women to be rolled out from June

In a bid to reshape the state’s social support structure, the newly elected government is preparing to implement a series of major welfare schemes, from rolling out the proposed direct cash transfer scheme for women, free bus travel for female passengers, to integrating the Central schemes that had previously been stalled.

According to sources, the welfare implementation begins with Annapurna Bhandar, the government’s proposed direct-benefit transfer (DBT) scheme for women, which is to be implemented from June 1. Under this scheme, eligible women are expected to receive Rs 3,000 per month directly into their bank accounts through DBT. The scheme is being viewed as the BJP government’s counterpart to the previous TMC government’s Lakshmir Bhandar scheme, which had become one of Bengal’s most politically influential welfare programmes.

Government sources said that Lakshmi Bhandar beneficiaries are likely to be brought under the Annapurna Bhandar before the discontinuation of the older scheme takes place. Officials have repeatedly stated that existing beneficiaries will not lose support during or before the convergence period.

The government has also announced that women will be able to travel free in state-run buses from June 1. Reports suggest that the transport department is considering a “pink ticket” or zero-fare ticketing model for its implementation.

The proposal places the BJP government within a political model that was first popularised nationally by the Arvind Kejriwal government in Delhi.

In 2019, the Arvind Kejriwal led Delhi government introduced the Pink ticket scheme allowing women to travel free in DTC and cluster buses across the national capital. But the BJP leaders at the national level often criticised such welfare programmes as “freebie politics” or “revdi culture,” particularly during debates around opposition-run state schemes.

Under the TMC government, West Bengal operated its own state health insurance scheme “Swasthya Sathi,” after opting out of the Centre’s Ayushman Bharat programme. Under Swasthya Sathi, families received cashless medical treatment coverage of up to Rs 5 lakh annually at empanelled hospitals. Now, the BJP government has announced the implementation of Ayushman Bharat in Bengal.

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Ayushman Bharat is the Centre’s flagship health insurance programme and provides up to Rs 5 lakh annual coverage per family. Unlike Swasthya Sathi, Ayushman Bharat offers broader national portability, allowing beneficiaries to access treatment in empanelled hospitals across India.

According to sources, Swasthya Sathi beneficiaries will likely be brought under the Ayushman framework using Aadhaar-linked data and existing databases, before any full transition.

For now, officials have maintained that Swasthya Sathi benefits will continue during the convergence phase.

In the first Cabinet meeting of the BJP government on Monday, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari said that schemes such as Pradhan Mantri Vishwakarma, Beti Bachao Beti Padhao, PM Jan Arogya Yojana, and PM Krishak Bima Yojana will also be fully implemented in the state.

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(Avantika Basu works as an intern with The Indian Express, Kolkata)