Anis Khan death: SIT report seeks further probe

The state government on Friday submitted the report of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) set up to probe the death of student leader Anis Khan before the Calcutta High Court.

Taking suo motu cognisance of the alleged murder of the student leader, the court had asked the SIT to file its report within two weeks. The deadline ended on Friday. The report said further investigation was needed in the case. Sources said the 20-page report only comprised details on the progress of investigation in the case. The next hearing in the case is scheduled on Monday.