Anis Khan death: SIT arrests homeguard, civic volunteer

The Special Investigation Team (SIT), set up to probe the death of student leader Anis Khan, Wednesday made its first set of arrests and held homeguard Kashinath Bera and civic volunteer Pritam Bhattacharya for their alleged involvement. The West Bengal government had formed the SIT Monday.

On the sidelines of a meeting with industrialists at Nabanna, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said, “Two policemen have been taken into custody in the Anis death case. We are investigating everything. Some people are creating obstruction. I have told the police to carry out an impartial investigation.”

As per sources, both the arrested persons were on RT Van duty on the night of the incident.

“The two were arrested on the basis of the evidence collected so far,” said DGP Manoj Malvia at the West Bengal Police Headquarters in Bhavani Bhawan. The duo will be produced in court Thursday, said officials.

The DGP also said that the SIT is facing obstructions and non-cooperation from the family. “Even before the investigation was started, we had placed three cops under suspension for an impartial investigation. Some political parties are also involved in creating obstructions. The SIT officials are very competent and the team wanted to conduct a post-mortem again but the family refused,” said the DGP.

A day before, an assistant sub-inspector and a constable posted at Amta police station were suspended and Bera was demobilised due to his alleged “negligence” in duty.

According to Anis’s family, the 28-year-old student leader died on the night of February 18 after he was allegedly thrown off the second floor of his residence by the “police” in Howrah district’s Sarada Dakshin Khan Para village under Amta police station.

Anis’s father Salem Khan had alleged that one of the accused was “in police uniform” and the others in civil volunteers’ uniform.