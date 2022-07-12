Anis Khan Death: Cop, homeguard among 5 named in SIT chargesheet

A SPECIAL Investigation Team (SIT) on Monday filed a chargesheet against five persons in connection with the death of 28-year-old student leader Anis Khan in Howrah in February.

The chargesheet, which has named the officer in charge (ASI) of the local Amta police station too, indicates that Khan wasn’t murdered but died after falling from the terrace of his two-storeyed residence.

The police submitted the chargesheet, which also names a homeguard and two civic volunteers, to the Ulluberia court.

Those named in the chargesheet are Kashinath Bera (39) Pritam Bhattacharya (32), both civic volunteers, [ASI] Debabrata Chakraborty (39), Sourav Kanrar (32) and Nirmal Das (46). The accused have been charged under section 302 (murder), 201 (Causing disappearance of evidence of offence) and 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intension) of the Indian Penal Code.

It is alleged that the police did not follow standard procedure while raiding Anis’s residence. According to the chargesheet, a total of nine policemen went to the house that day. However, the chargesheet claimed that Anis death was by accident. The Special Investigation Team has stated this on the basis of various pieces of information and circumstantial evidence, official sources said.

Khan’s family members, however, rejected the SIT’s theory of “accidental death.”

“To reiterate we have been saying — we do not trust SIT and its investigation. We don’t agree with what the chargesheet says. It was a murder in which police personnel were involved,” said Muskan Khan , niece of Anis Khan.

Anis was found dead outside his house at Dakshin Khan Para in Amta, Howrah district, on February 19. A former student of Alia University, Anis had participated in several agitations, including the anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protests.

While Anis’s family alleged that he was found lying in a pool of blood minutes after four “policemen” entered their house looking for Anis, police sources said the student leader died after falling off the terrace in a bid to evade arrest.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee later announced that a SIT would probe Anis’ death.