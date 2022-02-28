scorecardresearch
Monday, February 28, 2022
Anis Khan death case Furfura cleric leads march to SP office

Furfura Sharif cleric Kashem Siddiqui met SP Soumya Roy and other police officers in his office and demanded a fair trial.

By: Express News Service | Kolkata |
February 28, 2022 4:15:02 am
Anis Khan, Anis Khan death, Anis Khan death probe, West bengal protest, Anis Khan protests, Howra, Kolkata, Kolkata news, Indian express, Indian express newsProtest rally in Kolkata on Wednesday. (Representational/Express Photo by Partha Paul)

Furfura Sharif cleric Kashem Siddiqui along with his supporters on Sunday marched to the Howrah (Rural) Superintendent of Police office at Ranihati and reiterated the family demand for a CBI investigation into 28-year-old former student Anis Khan’s death case. The SP office was gheraoed as Siddiqui warned of a bigger movement if the guilty were not arrested.

On February 24, he had participated in a protest march led by Anis’s family and others at the SP office.

Siddiqui met SP Soumya Roy and other police officers in his office and demanded a fair trial. After the meeting, Siddiqui said, “I have talked to the police. Anis’s family has informed the police that they want a CBI investigation. We also want a fair trial.”

Director General of West Bengal Police Monoj Malabya said, “Our investigation is going well. We will submit our report within fifteen days. As directed by the court (Calcutta HC), we are not revealing what we have found in the investigation.”

A day after the SIT faced opposition from Anis’s family, it said it will again visit the burial ground to exhume his body for a second post-portem, as directed by the Calcutta HC.

A prominent face during the anti-CAA movement, Anis was found dead at his house at 2 am on February 19. In the FIR, the family alleged that four people threw him off the second floor. ENS

