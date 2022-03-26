Anis Khan death case: Firhad Hakim, Pulak Roy face ‘go back’ slogans, fail to meet kin

State ministers Firhad Hakim and Pulak Roy faced protest from locals and were subjected to ‘go back’ slogans at Amta in Howrah district where they had gone to meet the family of deceased student leader Anis Khan.

The locals did not allow them to go anywhere near Anish’s house and reiterated their demand for a CBI probe into the alleged killing of the student leader. Faced with protest, neither minister could meet the family members and returned to the city.

The development came hours after the Calcutta High Court ordered a CBI probe into the killings in Birbhum’s Rampurhat.

One of the protesters said, “It has been 42 days (since Khan was allegedly killed) and we are yet to get justice. He (Hakim) didn’t come to meet us earlier but suddenly came today when there was a religious programme going on. He was not even invited to the programme. We wanted a CBI probe but nothing happened. In the Birbhum incident a CBI probe had been ordered, but not in the Anis case.”

Criticising the TMC government, Anis’s father Salem Khan said the TMC wanted to “buy” him. “In Birbhum people were burnt to death. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee went there and claimed that those who died were from TMC and offered them jobs and five lakh rupees to each family. This was a deliberate attempt to keep them quiet. But I will not bend and sell myself to TMC. I just want justice,” he said.

He added that he will stick to his demand of a CBI probe into the death of his son.

The high court on March 13 asked the Special Investigation Team (SIT) formed by the CM to probe the death of the student leader within a month. The court scheduled its next hearing in the matter on April 18.