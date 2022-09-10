scorecardresearch
Saturday, Sep 10, 2022

Anis Khan’s brother Salman attacked, claims family

Salman Khan was attacked late last night and he is under treatment in a hospital, they said.

A students rally seeking justice for Anis Khan in Kolkata. (File Photo)

The brother of former student leader Anis Khan, whose death had sparked large-scale protests across West Bengal, was attacked near his home at Amta in Howrah district with sharp weapons and was seriously injured, his family members said on Saturday.

Salman Khan was attacked late last night and he is under treatment in a hospital, they said.

His wife claimed that he was being threatened constantly and the police did not pay any heed to the family’s plea for protection.

“Salman was maintaining pressure on the police for justice in Anis’ death. Some local goons belonging to the ruling party (TMC) had threatened to kill him. We had informed the police about the threat several times but they ignored our plea,” his wife claimed.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Brahmastra may break Bollywood’s dry spell. But the film is not without i...Premium
Brahmastra may break Bollywood’s dry spell. But the film is not without i...
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs— Mohenjo Daro to Internati...Premium
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs— Mohenjo Daro to Internati...
The Queen, her prime ministers and their weekly meetingsPremium
The Queen, her prime ministers and their weekly meetings
Pakistan’s small-town cricket revolution springs from greater democ...Premium
Pakistan’s small-town cricket revolution springs from greater democ...

Howah Police when contacted confirmed that it had received a complaint from the family about the attack.

Anis Khan was found dead near his home at Amta on February 13. His father Salem Khan had moved Calcutta High Court alleging that Anis Khan was thrown off the top of the house by three men dressed like civic volunteers and a fourth person in police uniform who had come to his home. He had sought an investigation by CBI, Amid the widespread protests a special investigating team was formed by Chief Minister

Mamata Banerjee and the HC allowed it to exhume the body for a second post mortem. In July the SIT in its final chargesheet submitted to a Howrah court ruled out murder and said the former student leader had died due to the fall.

More from Kolkata
Advertisement

It, however, held five police personnel, including the officer-in-charge of Amta police station guilty of negligence towards duty.

First published on: 10-09-2022 at 07:23:53 pm
Next Story

Don’t harass persons summoned for enquiry: Madras HC

Express Explained We analyse and explain the top news for you
Click Here

Top News

Brahmastra may break Bollywood’s dry spell. But the film is not without its flaws
Express Opinion

Brahmastra may break Bollywood’s dry spell. But the film is not without its flaws

Premium
PM Liz Truss takes oath of loyalty to King Charles III
Live Updates

PM Liz Truss takes oath of loyalty to King Charles III

Yogendra's journey: 'Congress must die’ to ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’, AAP to Swaraj India

Yogendra's journey: 'Congress must die’ to ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’, AAP to Swaraj India

Congress, BJP spar over video of Rahul's interaction with Christian priest

Congress, BJP spar over video of Rahul's interaction with Christian priest

Pakistan and Sri Lanka set for another edition of old, but cordial rivalry
Asia Cup final

Pakistan and Sri Lanka set for another edition of old, but cordial rivalry

ED recovers Rs 7 crore from premises linked to Kolkata businessman
App fraud case

ED recovers Rs 7 crore from premises linked to Kolkata businessman

A look at the most compelling images from around the world
The week in pictures

A look at the most compelling images from around the world

When Hrithik told SRK he'd been 'displaced' as biggest star: 'It became shameless'

When Hrithik told SRK he'd been 'displaced' as biggest star: 'It became shameless'

The All New Old Kohli: What did Kohli do differently in his 71st hundred?
ICYMI

The All New Old Kohli: What did Kohli do differently in his 71st hundred?

Premium
A 150-year-old hidden architectural spectacle will make a comeback
Mumbai Art Street

A 150-year-old hidden architectural spectacle will make a comeback

Make Recurring Payments On Your Credit Cards Through Bharat Bill Pay Service On CRED
BRANDED CONTENT

Make Recurring Payments On Your Credit Cards Through Bharat Bill Pay Service On CRED

MIT World Peace University’s M.Sc Physics (Photonics) Program; The Launchpad For A Career In The Physics Of Light
SPONSORED

MIT World Peace University’s M.Sc Physics (Photonics) Program; The Launchpad For A Career In The Physics Of Light

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 10: Latest News
Advertisement