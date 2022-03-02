Anis death case: Protest continues as Left student outfits, ISF take out rallies

Left-backed students’ bodies Students Federation of India (SFI) and Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) took to the streets again on Tuesday demanding justice for the kin of student leader Anis Khan, whose death on February 18 triggered statewide protests. They also demanded the release of 16 protesters, including student leader Meenakshi Mukherjee, who were detained during an earlier demonstration.

Amid calls for a CBI investigation into the death of the student leader, the state government as well as the police have urged his family as well as others to keep faith on the ongoing SIT investigation.

The protest rallies were taken out from Sealdah and Howrah at noon and culminated at College Street. The road from College street towards Medical College was blocked for hours even as a huge police contingent was deployed in the area. The movement of traffic was disrupted at College street, Howrah and Sealdah.

Members of the Indian Secular Front (ISF), too, took out a protest on Tuesday seeking the arrest of the OC of Amta police station in connection with the case. “We are sticking to our demand. Anis was killed by the police. Despite informing the police station, they reached 9 minutes later and the crime scene wasn’t cordoned off. How can they still say that the police aren’t involved? Stern action should be taken against the OC of Amta police station. He should be arrested,” ISF’s Bhangar MLA Naushad Siddique said.

Siddique led the procession from Sealdah to Dharmatala.

Several SFI and DYFI members were arrested for holding a protest in front of the office of the Panchla SP on Saturday.

The second autopsy on Anis’s body was conducted on Monday. The body, which was exhumed on Monday, was taken back to Amta four hours after the medical examination.