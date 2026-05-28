Bengali filmmaker Anik Dutta’s death: Police find note addressed to daughter; last rites today

Anik Dutta, who celebrated his 66th birthday on May 22, started his career in the advertising world. He shot to fame in 2012 with 'Bhooter Bhabishyat'. (File Photo)

Acclaimed Bengali filmmaker Anik Dutta, who allegedly died by suicide on Wednesday, left behind a note addressed to his daughter Oishi, stating that nobody was responsible for his death, the police said, adding that they are verifying the handwriting. The note was placed inside a white envelope and kept in a magazine titled Cinematography Art. It was found on the rooftop of his former wife’s house, the police added.

Dutta’s daughter, who is studying in Sweden, is expected to reach Kolkata on Thursday, after which the last rites will be performed. Police sources said his body will be kept at the Rabindra Sadan–Nandan area for fans to pay their respects, before cremation at the Keoratala Mahasamshan Ghat.