Bengali filmmaker Anik Dutta’s death: Police find note addressed to daughter; last rites today

The preliminary post-mortem report revealed multiple injuries and abrasions on Anik Dutta’s body, including deep wounds on the head and neck, and excessive bleeding in the brain.

Written by: Atri Mitra
2 min readKolkataMay 28, 2026 01:55 PM IST
Anik Dutta deathAnik Dutta, who celebrated his 66th birthday on May 22, started his career in the advertising world. He shot to fame in 2012 with 'Bhooter Bhabishyat'. (File Photo)
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Acclaimed Bengali filmmaker Anik Dutta, who allegedly died by suicide on Wednesday, left behind a note addressed to his daughter Oishi, stating that nobody was responsible for his death, the police said, adding that they are verifying the handwriting. The note was placed inside a white envelope and kept in a magazine titled Cinematography Art. It was found on the rooftop of his former wife’s house, the police added.

Dutta’s daughter, who is studying in Sweden, is expected to reach Kolkata on Thursday, after which the last rites will be performed. Police sources said his body will be kept at the Rabindra Sadan–Nandan area for fans to pay their respects, before cremation at the Keoratala Mahasamshan Ghat.

According to the police, Dutta had been experiencing physical and mental health challenges. Around 1 pm on Wednesday, he went to his former wife Sandhi Dutta’s residence in Hindustan Park from his Dover Lane home. Investigators suspect he may have tried to meet her before the incident.

Also Read | Filmmaker Anik Dutta dies, cops probe cicrumstances into death

“We last met at a film premiere, where he hinted that his physical and mental condition was not good,” said actor-turned-MLA Rudranil Ghosh, who met Dutta’s family members at SSKM Hospital.

The preliminary post-mortem report revealed multiple injuries and abrasions on his body, including deep wounds on the head and neck, and excessive bleeding in the brain. Doctors at SSKM Hospital said several bones were broken, and internal organs were severely damaged.

Dutta, who celebrated his 66th birthday on May 22, started his career in the advertising world and was associated with the industry for about two decades. He was the grandson of Narendra Chandra Dutta, the founder of United Bank of India. He shot to fame in 2012 with Bhooter Bhabishyat, a movie whose core was political and social satire, like most of his other films. Ashchorjyo Prodip, Meghnad Badh Rahasya, Bhobishyoter Bhoot, Barunbabur Bandhu, and Aparajito were among Dutta’s other movies.

He was also known for his strong Left-leaning political views, including his sharp criticism of the Mamata Banerjee administration.

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Atri Mitra
Atri Mitra

Atri Mitra is a highly accomplished Special Correspondent for The Indian Express, bringing over 20 years of experience to his reporting. His work is characterized by deep regional knowledge and a focus on critical administrative and political developments, establishing strong Expertise and Authority in his domain. Experience  Current Role: Special Correspondent, The Indian Express. Decades of Experience: Over two decades of extensive reporting experience, primarily covering administration and political news. Geographical Focus: Holds significant reporting experience from West Bengal, Bihar, and the North-East, providing a comprehensive understanding of the socio-political landscape in these regions. Key Coverage: Has dedicated more than ten years to covering administration and political news, with a keen focus on political developments in West Bengal. Electoral Reporting: Demonstrated a commitment to crucial political moments, having covered the 2009 Lok Sabha election and 2010 assembly elections during his time at Anandabazar Patrika, and the 2019 Bihar Lok Sabha election while working with News18-Bangla. Career Foundation: Began his career at the leading vernacular daily Anandabazar Patrika, where he worked for more than fifteen years, including a three-year stint as the Bihar correspondent. Education Advanced Degree: Holds a Master's degree in Economics from Rabindrabharati University, providing an analytical framework for his political and administrative reporting. Undergraduate Education: Holds a Bachelor's degree from Calcutta University. Prestigious Alumni: His educational background includes attending esteemed institutions: he is an alumnus of St. Xavier's, Kolkata and Ramakrishna Mission Asrama, Narendrapur. Atri Mitra's decades of dedicated reporting, substantial focus on political and administrative beats, and solid academic credentials make him a trusted and authoritative source for news and analysis from Eastern and North-Eastern India. ... Read More

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