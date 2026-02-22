Anandapur warehouse fire: Families receive remains of 18 workers after DNA mapping

Twenty-five days after the devastating warehouse fire at Anandapur, police on Saturday handed over the DNA-identified remains of 18 deceased workers to their families from the Katapukur morgue.

According to police sources, of the 18 identified victims, 16 were from Purba Medinipur, one from Paschim Medinipur, and one from Baruipur in South 24 Parganas.

A senior police official said the district administrations of Purba and Paschim Medinipur and South 24 Parganas had been informed by the Baruipur police district, and the local police stations coordinated with families for the process.

Families were first asked to report to Narendrapur police station for paperwork before being taken to the morgue, where the remains were handed over.