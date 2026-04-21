Fire breaks out at Anandalok Hospital in Kolkata’s Salt Lake; 70 patients evacuated

Amid dense smoke, the fire department deployed two engines and quickly contained the blaze. (Express Photo By Partha Paul)

A massive fire broke out on the second floor of Anandalok Hospital in Kolkata’s Salt Lake Tuesday morning, leading to the evacuation of 70 patients, the police said.

Preliminary reports suggest a short circuit in an air conditioning unit may have sparked the blaze, which quickly filled multiple wards with thick black smoke.

As the fire spread, hospital authorities and emergency workers scrambled to evacuate patients, some of whom were seen sitting on the streets outside while still connected to saline drips and medical channels.

To ensure safety, the hospital elevators were immediately shut down, and patients were relocated to another Anandalok facility in the nearby DL Block.