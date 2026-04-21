Fire breaks out at Anandalok Hospital in Kolkata’s Salt Lake; 70 patients evacuated

Authorities at Anandalok Hospital in Salt Lake have said that all patients are safe.

Written by: Sweety Kumari
2 min readKolkataApr 21, 2026 12:56 PM IST
Anandalok Hospital fire KolkataAmid dense smoke, the fire department deployed two engines and quickly contained the blaze. (Express Photo By Partha Paul)
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A massive fire broke out on the second floor of Anandalok Hospital in Kolkata’s Salt Lake Tuesday morning, leading to the evacuation of 70 patients, the police said.

Preliminary reports suggest a short circuit in an air conditioning unit may have sparked the blaze, which quickly filled multiple wards with thick black smoke.

As the fire spread, hospital authorities and emergency workers scrambled to evacuate patients, some of whom were seen sitting on the streets outside while still connected to saline drips and medical channels.

To ensure safety, the hospital elevators were immediately shut down, and patients were relocated to another Anandalok facility in the nearby DL Block.

At the time of the incident, 70 patients were admitted to the hospital, and fifteen surgeries were scheduled for the day. The fire erupted while the sixth operation was in progress.

Amid dense smoke, the fire department deployed two engines and quickly contained the blaze, breaking windows to release the smoke and reach the source.

Hospital authorities said all patients are safe, and 15-20 people were moved in the initial minutes of the fire.

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The police and emergency staff are currently using microphones to communicate with anxious relatives and maintain order as the situation is brought under control.

Sweety Kumari
Sweety Kumari
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Sweety Kumari is a seasoned journalist reporting from West Bengal for The Indian Express. With over a decade of experience in the media industry and eight years specifically with The Indian Express, she demonstrates considerable Expertise and Authority across a diverse range of critical beats. Experience & Authority Current Role: Journalist, The Indian Express, reporting from West Bengal. Extensive Tenure: Over 10 years of experience in the media industry, with a long association (8 years) with The Indian Express, contributing to a high level of Trustworthiness. Diverse Coverage: Covers crucial beats including Crime, Defence, Health, and Politics, alongside writing on trending topics. Investigative Focus: Possesses a keen eye for investigative and human-interest stories, demonstrating depth and skill in impactful journalism. Beat Versatility: Has honed her craft across diverse beats, including aviation and reporting on various incidents, ensuring well-rounded and comprehensive reportage. Career Start: Began her journalistic journey as an Entertainment and lifestyle journalist with a news portal in Kolkata, providing a foundational understanding of media landscape and audience engagement. Education Advanced Education: Holds a PG in Mass Communication from Jadavpur University, equipping her with advanced media theory and skills. Undergraduate Education: Holds an Honours degree in Journalism from Jaipuria College. Multilingual Skill: Her fluency in English, Hindi, Bengali, and Maithili enhances her reach and capability to connect with diverse sources and communities in the region, adding a layer of accessibility and authenticity to her reporting. Regional Roots: Originally from Bihar, she was brought up and educated in Kolkata (Kendriya Vidyalaya Salt Lake), giving her a deep, personal understanding of the cultural and political nuances of her reporting region. Sweety Kumari's combination of significant experience, specialization in key beats like Crime and Politics, and strong academic background makes her a trusted and authoritative contributor to The Indian Express. ... Read More

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