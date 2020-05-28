Amphan impact: Schools to stay closed till June 30

In view of Covid-19 pandemic, the state government had earlier announced that schools would remain closed till June 10.(Representational image) In view of Covid-19 pandemic, the state government had earlier announced that schools would remain closed till June 10.(Representational image)

The state government on Wednesday announced that state-run schools would remain closed till June 30. State Education Minister Partha Chatterjee said the decision was taken as several school buildings were damaged by cyclone Amphan in eight districts and some of them may be used as quarantine centres for migrant workers.

In view of Covid-19 pandemic, the state government had earlier announced that schools would remain closed till June 10.

Addressing media persons at Bikash Bhavan, Chatterjee said, “The rescheduled dates for Class 12 state boards exams remain unchanged and they will be held on June 29, July 2 and July 6 as announced last week. However, all state-run schools will remain closed till June 30.”

The government has requested CISCE and CBSE boards to close its affiliated schools here till June 30.

The education minister said that University authorities in Bengal would take a decision whether to close colleges till June 30.

Chatterjee said the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education, which conducts higher secondary examinations, had been asked to put in place all necessary precautions for holding the exams in 1,058 examination centres.

“The cyclone has caused damage to 462 examination centres and alternative venues are being scouted. If needed, some college buildings can be used for the higher secondary exams,” he said.

These affected exam centres are located in Kolkata, North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas, East Midnapore, East Burdwan, Nadia, Hooghly and Howrah districts.

“The damages to educational institutions, including colleges, due to cyclone Amphan has been pegged at Rs 700 crore in our preliminary report, and the education department will soon submit a report to the state government for assistance,” informed Chatterjee.

To make up for the prolonged disruption in classes, the state government will ask coordinators to ensure that teachers take classes of students at home if they live in the same locality.

The education department was also actively considering the proposal to provide free textbooks to the cyclone-affected students, particularly those in the higher secondary level.

