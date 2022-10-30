Amit Shah’s West Bengal visit postponed, says official

UNION HOME Minister Amit Shah’s proposed visit to West Bengal on November 5 for a meeting of the Eastern Zonal Council has been postponed, a senior state government official said Saturday.

The official said a letter received from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), apprising the state government of the development, had no mention of any fresh date. He added that the reason behind the postponement was not clear.

“The proposed meeting of the Eastern Zonal Council has been postponed for now. It will now take place on a different date. Union Home Minister Amit Shah will not be visiting the city next week. We have no idea why it was postponed,” the bureaucrat told PTI, when contacted, referring to the MHA communication. “We have not been given another date for the meeting yet,” he said.

Apart from Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Shah, who is the chairman of the council, was scheduled to meet her counterparts from Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha and Sikkim, the official said.