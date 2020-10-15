Amit Shah’s Bengal visit put off; instead, Nadda to chair party meeting

Home Minister Amit Shah (File)

With Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s upcoming visit to West Bengal postponed, BJP national president JP Nadda will fill in for him hold organisation meetings of the party in Siliguri in North Bengal October 19.

Shah was scheduled to visit Siliguri on October 17 to hold these meetings to chalk out a strategy for the 2021 Assembly polls. However, due to his busy schedule in view of the Bihar Assembly polls, the visit has been postponed. According to West Bengal president Dilip Ghosh, Shah will come to the state after puja.

“Our party president J P Nadda Ji will visit Siliguri on October 19 and hold organisational meetings there. Amit Shah ji is busy now. He will come after Durga puja,” Ghosh told reporters here.

Nadda and other senior party leaders such as national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, vice- president Mukul Roy and Ghosh will interact with booth and district-level leaders.

North Bengal accounts for a total of 54 assembly seats with about 300 booths each covering eight districts. In the last Lok Sabha polls, the BJP has made deep inroads in North Bengal, once considered a stronghold of the Congress and TMC, bagging seven out of the total eight seats. After decades of political wilderness in the state, it has emerged as the main opposition party to the TMC. What lent credence to the BJP’s heft was winning 18 of the 42 Lok Sabha seats in the 2019 general elections.

Meanwhile, Ghosh made it clear that the BJP will not organise any Durga puja in the state and rejected reports which said otherwise. “There are reports in the media that the BJP is organising a Durga puja. As a political party, we will not organise any Durga puja. Let me make it clear that on behalf of the party, no puja will be held. However, we will organise cultural events on the occasion of Durga puja. In one such event, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the people of the state. It will be a one-day event unlike a five-day puja,” said Ghosh.

