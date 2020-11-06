‘Not everyday Union minister visits’: Villagers line up to catch glimpse of Amit Shah

The Hansdas were all smiles after hosting Amit Shah. Partha Paul

Thirty-eight-year-old ho- memaker Swadeshi Hansda was standing outside the house of BJP worker Bibhishan Hansda for over two hours to get a glimpse of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

“It is not everyday a Union home minister comes to your village. I could not miss this opportunity,” she told The Indian Express.

Just like her, several people, from young to old, lined up outside Bibhishan’s one-storey house at tribal-dominated Chaturdihi village in Bankura where Shah had lunch with him in the afternoon.

In view of Shah’s visit, Bibhishan’s house received a facelift under the supervision of party MP Saumitra Khan. The cowshed inside the house was renovated with a new mud wall and a tin roof. The walls were decorated with tribal paintings, and one of them had ‘Amit Shah Swagatam’ written on it in the ‘Santali’ language.

Upon his arrival, he was welcomed with a tribal dance performance and amid slogans in favour of the BJP leader.

“It is a huge honour to host the Union home minister in our small house. We have offered him traditional Bengali vegetarian meal,” said Bibhishan’s wife, Manika who is a mother of two.

Shah was served chapatti, rice, dal, vegetables, chutney and sweets. A small Durga idol in Dhokra art form and a portrait of Shah were gifted to him.

“I have never thought that I will host the Union Home Minister in my house. I am honoured to have lunch with him today,” said Bibhishan.

Residents of Chaturdihi were equally ecstatic. “Today is a historic day. The entire village is rejoicing. His visit means a lot to us and our development,” said Pradeep Hansda, a school teacher.

In 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the BJP had won both the parliamentary constituencies in Bankura district riding on tribal votes.

According to party leaders, the former BJP national president visited the tribal family to repay their debt and reassure the central government’s commitment to the welfare of the community.

