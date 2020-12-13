Amit Shah trying to impose emergency, intimidating top officers: TMC MP

Kalyan Banerjee

Objecting to the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) summons to the West Bengal chief secretary and DGP after an attack on BJP president J P Nadda’s convoy, TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee on Friday said Union Home Minister Amit Shah was “indirectly trying to impose emergency in Bengal” and “terrorising IAS and IPS officers of the state”.

In a letter to Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla, Banerjee said the state government is accountable to the Legislative Assembly, “not to you or your home minister”, and objected to an MHA letter to release three IPS officers who were part of Nadda’s security cover for “central deputation”.

“It is shameful and dangerous that all laws have been thrown in the river by your action at the insistence of Shri Amit Shah… You are indirectly trying to impose emergency in the state. You are terrorising all IAS and IPS officers of our state. Your every path suffers from malafide exercise of power. No one is above the rule of law. Neither Home Minister Amit Shah nor you…” read the letter.

“The way you want to proceed in the matter undoubtedly shows that you are acting beyond the provisions of the Constitution of India. In respect of the law-and-order issue, the state government is accountable to the state Legislative Assembly but not to you or to your Home Minister. You are proceeding with a political vendetta and motive,” it read.

Banerjee, who is TMC’s whip in the Lok Sabha, said the summons also impinged on the federal structure enshrined in the Constitution as “law and order is a state subject”.

The TMC leader blamed Nadda for the attack because his convoy, which was on its way to Diamond Harbour on Thursday, included “50 motorcycles and 30 cars with BJP flags”.

“In his convoy, he (Nadda) took nearly 30 cars with BJP flags and supporters, who were continuously raising provocative slogans against our party, breaking all norms… The question is whether a person with Z category (security) is permitted to bring other cars and motorcycles, and hundreds of BJP supporters… without police permission,” read the letter.

