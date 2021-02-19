scorecardresearch
Friday, February 19, 2021
Amit Shah summoned by special court in defamation case filed by TMC’s Abhishek Banerjee

The special judge of MP/MLA court at Bidhannagar directed that Shah is "required to appear in person/by pleader" at 10 am on February 22

By: PTI | Kolkata |
February 19, 2021 4:47:47 pm
Amit Shah KolkataUnion Home Minister Amit Shah

A designated MP/MLA court in West Bengal Friday issued summons to Union Home Minister Amit Shah to appear either personally or through a lawyer before it on February 22 in connection with a defamation case lodged against him by Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee.

The special judge of MP/MLA court at Bidhannagar directed that Shah is “required to appear in person/by pleader” at 10 am on that day.

The judge directed that Shah’s attendance either personally or through a lawyer is necessary to answer to a charge of defamation under section 500 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

In a press note, Abhishek Banerjee’s lawyer Sanjay Basu claimed that Shah had made certain defamatory statements against the TMC MP on August 11, 2018 at a rally of the BJP at Mayo Road in Kolkata.

(With inputs from PTI)

