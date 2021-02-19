Amit Shah speech interrupted in Kolkata as women show black flags

Union Home Minister Amit Shah poses for a photograph with Subrata Biswas and his family at their residence in Narayanpur village of South 24 Pargana district. (PTI Photo)

Union Home Minister Amit Shah was shown black flags during a public meeting at Namkhana in South 24 Parganas district on Thursday.

When Shah who was about to begin his speech, a few women showed black flags to him, leading to a brief disruption. The women breached the barricades and demonstrated in front of Shah after getting atop a bamboo pole. Security personnel quickly removed the protesters from the venue, following which Shah resumed his speech.

The Union home minister urged the protesters to maintain decency. “This has been ordered by Mamata Banerjee. She has put women at the forefront to create chaos. Don’t do any harm to them. Let them leave with respect. Don’t worry. This is Mamata Banerjee’s tactics,” said Shah.

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s recent public meeting in Kolkata was interrupted after a few people staged a protest there.

Before his address in Namkhana, Shah visited Bharat Sevashram Sangha in Ballygunge and interacted with monks. He later went to Gangasagar and prayed at Kapil Muni Ashram.

After his speech at Namkhana, the Union home minister had lunch at the house of a refugee fisherman family at Narayanpur village in South 24 Parganas. He also flagged off BJP’s ‘Poriborton Yatra’ from Kakdwip and took part in a roadshow.

In the evening, Shah visited Aurobindo Bhawan in Kolkata before attending a conclave of a news channel.