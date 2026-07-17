Amit Shah on three-day visit from today, to review border security, law and order

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Union Home Minister Amit Shah will undertake a three-day visit to West Bengal from July 17 to 19, during which he is scheduled to inspect border security installations, chair meetings on governance and law and order, and inaugurate multiple development initiatives.
Shah will visit the Jumagach Border Outpost in Siliguri on July 18 and interact with personnel of the Border Security Force at the 18th Battalion Border Outpost. He will also inaugurate and lay the foundation stones for several BSF-related development projects, a source said.
In the afternoon, Shah is expected to chair a meeting focused on border-related issues in West Bengal, reviewing operational preparedness and coordination between central and state agencies. He will subsequently review the implementation of the three new criminal laws in the state.
On July 19, Shah will travel to Kolkata to chair a morning meeting reviewing the law and order situation in the state.
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