Amit Shah on 3-day Bengal visit from May 4

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be on a three-day visit to West Bengal from May 4 in a bid to rejuvenate the BJP cadres and stop infighting in the party’s state unit ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. This will be Shah’s first visit to the state since the 2021 Assembly polls.

According to the schedule, the senior BJP leader will arrive in Kolkata on May 4 evening and will go to Hingalganj in the North 24 Parganas district to attend a Border Security Force (BSF) function the next day.

Then he will go to Siliguri in north Bengal’s Darjeeling district and address a public rally at the Railway Institute Ground. Later, he is likely to hold a meeting with representatives of different political and non-political organisations in Darjeeling on May 5.

The next day, he will go to the Cooch Behar district and attend a government programme at Tinbigha. He will return to Kolkata on May 6 afternoon and is expected to hold meetings with top BJP leaders of the state and then return to Delhi the same day. Sources said the Union Home Minister’s visit is aimed at strengthening the party organisation in the state.

Since winning 77 seats in the Assembly polls last year and becoming the main Opposition in the state, the BJP has failed to win a single election in Bengal.

Party MP Soumitra Khan, national vice president Dilip Ghosh and national secretary Anupam Hazra recently took jibes against the new state leadership under Sukanta Majumdar and criticised him for being “inexperienced”. Besides, the party lost the Asansol Lok Sabha seat to the Trinamool Congress in the recent bypoll.

Dilip Ghosh, also a party MP, said “Though the main purpose of Shah’s visit is to attend official programmes in the state, he will take stock of the law and order situation in the state. He will also hold meetings with party leaders from the state. He may prepare our roadmap for the upcoming elections.”

The TMC said Shah’s visit will have no impact in Bengal politics. Party state general secretary Kunal Ghosh said, “The BJP is struggling to maintain a balance between the party old-timers and newcomers. Shah is aware of his party’s internal fighting and its defeat in Asnasol by a margin of over 3 lakh votes. In Ballygunge, their candidate lost her deposit. Now, there is a competition among the state BJP leaders over who will meet him. Therefore, his visit will have no impact.”