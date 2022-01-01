Amit Shah, Nadda likely to visit Bengal in January

With the state BJP concerned over the exit of several leaders from the party’s WhatsApp groups, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national president JP Nadda are likely to visit West Bengal in January to streamline the state unit.

According to party sources, both the leaders will hold meetings with state leadership and discuss issues that are plaguing the party after back-to-back poll debacles in the state.

While Nadda is likely to visit the state for a two-day trip staring January 9, Shah is scheduled to come to the state in the last week of January. The dates, however, have not been finalised yet.

Sources said Nadda’s visit assumes significance ahead of polls in four civic bodies in the state.

“It is likely that the party’s national president will set the strategy for the upcoming civic polls. The future road map of the party in West Bengal will also be decided during the visit of the party’s top two leaders. However, the dates haven’t been finalised as yet,” said a senior party leader.

The leader added that recent issues of leaders leaving the party’s WhatsApp groups due to disagreement over the new state committee, MLAs leaving the party and anger of a section of leaders against the state leadership will also be addressed at the meeting.

Recently, nine BJP MLAs left the party’s WhatsApp groups expressing their discontent over the new state committee formed by the party. Two more leaders from Barasat followed in their footsteps and trained their guns at the state leadership for ignoring contributions of workers and leaders who worked hard for the party.

After failing to win state Assembly polls earlier this year, the BJP seems to have lost political ground as well as people’s support in Bengal. Failing to recover from the setback of losing five of its MLAs to the ruling Trinamool Congress, it drew a blank in the bypolls to five Assembly seats and fared poorly in the recent election to the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC). It saw its vote share nosedive in Kolkata. The party lost 20 per cent votes in the city in the last six months, sounding alarm bells for the party.

Given the circumstances, the visit of two top BJP leaders in Bengal is likely to infuse fresh life into the party’s rank and file and galvanise them into action.

The TMC, however, refused to give importance to this development. “People are with Mamata Banerjee. In election after election, they have supported our party. It does not matter who comes to the state. BJP leaders come before the election and vanish after. People are very much aware of their true intentions,” TMC MP and spokesperson Sougata Roy said.