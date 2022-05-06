BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly hosts dinner for Amit Shah at his Kolkata residence

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who is on a two-day visit to West Bengal, was hosted by BCCI chief Saurav Ganguly for dinner at his Kolkata residence on Friday.

Before going to Ganguly’s residence, Shah had addressed a function at the Victoria Memorial to commemorate the 75th year of Independence and the UNESCO declaration of Bengal’s Durga Puja as an intangible global heritage,

This was Shah’s first visit to Bengal after the BJP’s defeat in last year’s state Assembly polls.

Earlier in the day, Shah met the family members of BJP worker Arjun Chowrasia, who was found hanging in an abandoned building in Kolkata’s Kashipur, and demanded a CBI inquiry into his “political murder”.