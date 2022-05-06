scorecardresearch
Friday, May 06, 2022
BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly hosts dinner for Amit Shah at his Kolkata residence

This was Amit Shah’s first visit to Bengal after the BJP’s defeat in last year’s state Assembly polls.

By: Express News Service | Kolkata |
May 6, 2022 10:13:47 pm
Sourav Ganguly hosts Union Minister Amit Shah for dinner at his residence. (Photo: ANI)

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who is on a two-day visit to West Bengal, was hosted by BCCI chief Saurav Ganguly for dinner at his Kolkata residence on Friday.

Before going to Ganguly’s residence, Shah had addressed a function at the Victoria Memorial to commemorate the 75th year of Independence and the UNESCO declaration of Bengal’s Durga Puja as an intangible global heritage,

This was Shah’s first visit to Bengal after the BJP’s defeat in last year’s state Assembly polls.

Earlier in the day, Shah met the family members of BJP worker Arjun Chowrasia, who was found hanging in an abandoned building in Kolkata’s Kashipur, and demanded a CBI inquiry into his “political murder”.

