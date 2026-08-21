‘Asking from 2014’: Mamata didn’t give land for border fencing, says Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who is on a three-day visit to West Bengal, lashed out at former chief minister and Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee for allegedly delaying land allotment needed for border fencing.
“I had been asking for 1,129 acres of land from 2014. I was tired of holding hands and feet. But she did not give the land,” Shah said at a function organised by the Sahastra Seema Bal (SSB) in Siliguri.
Shah then praised Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, saying, “Now, the state government’s permission comes with just a phone call. The letter is sent later.”
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He further alleged that Banerjee did not attend any SSB function in the last 15 years. The SSB sent invitations, but she never responded, he claimed. Shah said that Banerjee had never attended a function of central paramilitary forces such as the SSB or the Border Security Force. He emphasised that these agencies are not aligned with any political party or ideology and are neutral in safeguarding the nation.
Shah laid the foundation stones of several key border‑security projects and later joined SSB jawans for lunch.
Highlighting the strategic importance of the Siliguri Corridor, Shah said 560 acres of land were required to secure the Chicken’s Neck—the corridor in Bengal that connects the northeastern states with the rest of India—and Adhikari had granted approval. He added that a triangular security grid would be established for the area. The entire corridor is being monitored from three bases—Chopra, Kishanganj and Dhupguri—Shah said.
Shah also spoke about how the national song ‘Vande Mataram’ was now given its due importance. “Vande Mataram was not sung in the whole even after Independence. In the new rules, the national song has been given due status. This step was historic. As a result, the future generation will get to know Bankimchandra Chatterjee’s nationalist vision in a better way,” he added.
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Adhikari, who addressed the event after Shah, highlighted the importance of SSB. Comparing Shah with Chanakya, he said, “He is Chanakya. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Amit Shah ji has secured the border.” He added that he hoped West Bengal would contribute the most to a developed India in 2047.
Atri Mitra is a highly accomplished Special Correspondent for The Indian Express, bringing over 20 years of experience to his reporting. His work is characterized by deep regional knowledge and a focus on critical administrative and political developments, establishing strong Expertise and Authority in his domain.
Experience
Current Role: Special Correspondent, The Indian Express.
Decades of Experience: Over two decades of extensive reporting experience, primarily covering administration and political news.
Geographical Focus: Holds significant reporting experience from West Bengal, Bihar, and the North-East, providing a comprehensive understanding of the socio-political landscape in these regions.
Key Coverage: Has dedicated more than ten years to covering administration and political news, with a keen focus on political developments in West Bengal.
Electoral Reporting: Demonstrated a commitment to crucial political moments, having covered the 2009 Lok Sabha election and 2010 assembly elections during his time at Anandabazar Patrika, and the 2019 Bihar Lok Sabha election while working with News18-Bangla.
Career Foundation: Began his career at the leading vernacular daily Anandabazar Patrika, where he worked for more than fifteen years, including a three-year stint as the Bihar correspondent.
Education
Advanced Degree: Holds a Master's degree in Economics from Rabindrabharati University, providing an analytical framework for his political and administrative reporting.
Undergraduate Education: Holds a Bachelor's degree from Calcutta University.
Prestigious Alumni: His educational background includes attending esteemed institutions: he is an alumnus of St. Xavier's, Kolkata and Ramakrishna Mission Asrama, Narendrapur.
Atri Mitra's decades of dedicated reporting, substantial focus on political and administrative beats, and solid academic credentials make him a trusted and authoritative source for news and analysis from Eastern and North-Eastern India. ... Read More