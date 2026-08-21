‘Asking from 2014’: Mamata didn’t give land for border fencing, says Amit Shah

Amit Shah alleged that Mamata Banerjee had never attended a function of central paramilitary forces such as the SSB or the Border Security Force. (File Photos)

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who is on a three-day visit to West Bengal, lashed out at former chief minister and Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee for allegedly delaying land allotment needed for border fencing.

“I had been asking for 1,129 acres of land from 2014. I was tired of holding hands and feet. But she did not give the land,” Shah said at a function organised by the Sahastra Seema Bal (SSB) in Siliguri.

Shah then praised Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, saying, “Now, the state government’s permission comes with just a phone call. The letter is sent later.”

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He further alleged that Banerjee did not attend any SSB function in the last 15 years. The SSB sent invitations, but she never responded, he claimed. Shah said that Banerjee had never attended a function of central paramilitary forces such as the SSB or the Border Security Force. He emphasised that these agencies are not aligned with any political party or ideology and are neutral in safeguarding the nation.