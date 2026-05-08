Amit Shah in Kolkata to pick Bengal’s new CM; marathon meetings begin after BJP’s historic 207-seat sweep

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Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who has been named as the central observer of the BJP for the election of the leader of the legislature party in West Bengal, landed at the Kolkata International Airport on Friday morning.
Meanwhile, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, who is the central co-observer for the saffron party, also reached the Bengal capital.
The two BJP leaders are reportedly holding a marathon meeting at a private hotel in Newtown with the party’s central leaders who were in charge of West Bengal and the party’s state leadership to pick the next chief minister and the deputy chief ministers.
The meeting is also supposed to lay out the immediate road map for the new government.
BJP sources said a meeting has already been held with the high-level committee of the party in Delhi regarding the selection of the Bengal chief minister. The observers who were in charge of West Bengal have given their opinions and reports on who should be the probable chief minister.
Shah is also scheduled to meet all 207 newly elected BJP MLAs at the Biswa Bangla Convention Centre on Saturday afternoon.
BJP MP Jyotirmoy Mahato told reporters, “Today, the HM, who is also the central observer for the election of the leader of the legislature party, will be meeting with the newly elected MLAs. The meeting will clear who will be the legislative party leader and deputy CM.”
After landing in Kolkata on Saturday, the home minister, along with Suvendu Adhikari and state BJP president Samik Bhattacharya, went to the Dakhineswar Temple and performed a puja.
Shah also posted on his X handle, “I pay my respects to the entire people of Bengal for the boundless love, trust, and support they have given to the BJP.”
The BJP has chosen Rabindra Jayanti (the birth anniversary of Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore), which will be observed on May 9 this year, as the day to swear in the new government. According to sources, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be landing in Kolkata on Saturday at 11 am. Chief ministers of 20 BJP-ruled states are also slated to attend the oath-taking ceremony of the new Bengal government.
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