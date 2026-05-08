Amit Shah in Kolkata to pick Bengal’s new CM; marathon meetings begin after BJP’s historic 207-seat sweep

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who has been named as the central observer of the BJP for the election of the leader of the legislature party in West Bengal, landed at the Kolkata International Airport on Friday morning.

Meanwhile, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, who is the central co-observer for the saffron party, also reached the Bengal capital.

The two BJP leaders are reportedly holding a marathon meeting at a private hotel in Newtown with the party’s central leaders who were in charge of West Bengal and the party’s state leadership to pick the next chief minister and the deputy chief ministers.