Amit Shah: Fire that killed 25 result of TMC graft and negligence

From “cut money (commission)” culture, alleged scams, to corruption and infiltration, Union Home Minister Amit Shah targeted CM Mamata Banerjee-led TMC government, saying that the Anandapur warehouse blaze that killed at least 25 people was “not an accident” but “a result of institutionalised corruption and criminal negligence” while questioning why the owner of Wow! Momo has not been arrested.
Addressing the Karyakarta Sammelan at Barrackpore in North 24 Parganas months ahead of Assembly elections, Shah blamed “complete administrative failure” behind the incident, saying, “… The momo factory owner… who’s he close to? With whom did he go abroad? Why hasn’t he been arrested?… After 32 hours, the fire minister visits the spot.”
Shah alleged that the factory lacked an NOC and the godowns were built on wetland. “Why was the godown locked, people were burnt alive. She wants to cover up (the matter). But after we come to power in April, we will look into the matter,” Shah asserted. Terming infiltration as a threat to national security, Shah welcomed the Calcutta High Court’s verdict, directing the state government to hand over land to the BSF by March 31.
“Infiltration is happening through Bengal. It’s a national security concern. Mamata didi says Centre has to do this. We had said we are not being given land for border fencing. Those infiltrators are not stopped by her police… The HC accepted that Mamata Banerjee is not cooperating in giving land and she has no interest to stop infiltration. This is a big blow to her.”
But Shah warned that “don’t think even after HC’s judgment, Mamata Banerjee will give land to BSF, because those infiltrators are her votebank. Whether she gives land or not on March 31, the BJP CM will complete the fencing within 35 days by April-end.”
Outlining BJP’s rise in Bengal from three seats in 2016 to over 70 seats in 2021, Shah asserted BJP will win all seats in north Bengal in 2026 elections. Lashing out at the government over alleged scams in education, municipal recruitment, ration, MGNREGA, “cut money” culture and the “dadagiri of bhatija” (intimidation by nephew), referring to TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee, Shah said, “Here cut money, misuse of police, dadagiri of the nephew and infiltration have become an industry.”
