Amit Shah: Fire that killed 25 result of TMC graft and negligence

From “cut money (commission)” culture, alleged scams, to corruption and infiltration, Union Home Minister Amit Shah targeted CM Mamata Banerjee-led TMC government, saying that the Anandapur warehouse blaze that killed at least 25 people was “not an accident” but “a result of institutionalised corruption and criminal negligence” while questioning why the owner of Wow! Momo has not been arrested.

Addressing the Karyakarta Sammelan at Barrackpore in North 24 Parganas months ahead of Assembly elections, Shah blamed “complete administrative failure” behind the incident, saying, “… The momo factory owner… who’s he close to? With whom did he go abroad? Why hasn’t he been arrested?… After 32 hours, the fire minister visits the spot.”