Amit Shah to attend Kolkata Durga Puja event on October 10 instead of PM Modi

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is expected to attend the Durga Puja celebrations at Kolkata’s Eden Gardens on October 10, Mahalaya, instead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Officials at Nabanna, the state secretariat, confirmed that while invitations were extended to both the Prime Minister and the Home Minister, a tentative itinerary from Shah’s office cleared weeks of speculation over PM Narendra Modi’s potential presence.

Sources said the state representatives met with Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) officials on Thursday to convey the change, prompting the Cultural Affairs Department to revise the event plan.

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Despite changes in the chief guest lineup, security remains under the control of the Special Protection Group (SPG), which took over the stadium from September 25 through October 15.