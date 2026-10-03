Amit Shah to attend Kolkata Durga Puja event on October 10 instead of PM Modi

Officials at Nabanna, the state secretariat, confirmed that a tentative itinerary from Amit Shah's office cleared weeks of speculation over PM Narendra Modi's potential presence.

Written by: Tanusree Bose
2 min readKolkataUpdated: Oct 3, 2026 01:54 PM IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah.Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (File photo)
Make us preferred source on Google

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is expected to attend the Durga Puja celebrations at Kolkata’s Eden Gardens on October 10, Mahalaya, instead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Officials at Nabanna, the state secretariat, confirmed that while invitations were extended to both the Prime Minister and the Home Minister, a tentative itinerary from Shah’s office cleared weeks of speculation over PM Narendra Modi’s potential presence.

Sources said the state representatives met with Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) officials on Thursday to convey the change, prompting the Cultural Affairs Department to revise the event plan.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

Despite changes in the chief guest lineup, security remains under the control of the Special Protection Group (SPG), which took over the stadium from September 25 through October 15.

The grand event is expected to draw 35,000 spectators, including 2,500 VVIPs, and will feature performances by around 6,000 artists and over 3,000 dhakis (traditional drummers), apart from a light and sound show, a drone show, and fireworks.

The lineup includes a musical concert led by composer Shantanu Moitra, singers Antara Mitra and Kaushiki Chakraborty, folk band Dohar, as well as a light-and-sound, drone, and fireworks display.

CAB officials noted that while there will be no restrictions on general access, the clubhouse’s two floors and press box will remain off-limits on the day of the event.

Story continues below this ad

Earlier, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari had announced that Narendra Modi may personally perform the ritual of opening the eyes of the Durga Ma idol at Eden Gardens.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Tanusree Bose
Tanusree Bose

Tanusree Bose is a dedicated journalist reporting for The Indian Express from Kolkata. Her work focuses sharply on the complex administrative, political, and judicial developments across West Bengal, establishing her as an authoritative voice in regional news coverage. Experience  Current Role: Reports for the prestigious national daily, The Indian Express, providing her content with a high level of Trustworthiness. Geographical Expertise: Provides focused, in-depth coverage of West Bengal, demonstrating an intimate knowledge of the state's news and political nuances. Core Authority: Her reporting portfolio highlights deep Expertise in crucial, often sensitive, beats, including: State Politics and Governance: Covering the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), opposition strategies (BJP), and internal political controversies. Judicial and Administrative Affairs: Closely monitoring key developments in the Calcutta High Court, particularly major rulings related to employment, education, and social issues. Education Sector: Extensive reporting on significant controversies, such as teacher recruitment irregularities and administrative actions by the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE). Social & Electoral Issues: Covering public events, community tensions (e.g., religious/political gatherings), and election-related processes like the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll. Tanusree Bose's consistent output and focus on high-stakes regional issues for a trusted media outlet underscore her status as a reliable and authoritative source for news from West Bengal. ... Read More

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Oct 03: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments