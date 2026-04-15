Will drop all false cases against Gorkha leaders: Amit Shah in Darjeeling

A day after Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that the Gorkha issues would be resolved without bifurcating West Bengal, the senior BJP leader on Wednesday announced that all the “false cases” against the Gorkha leaders would be dropped once his party came to power in West Bengal.

Shah, who was unable to reach Lebong in Darjeeling after his chopper failed to land due to unfavourable weather conditions, addressed the gathering through a recorded video message.

“I am making another promise today. We will withdraw the false cases filed against the Gorkha leaders and workers. The tradition of filing false cases was started by (Chief Minister) Mamata Banerjee to suppress the movement. It will be stopped,” Shah said.