Friday, May 06, 2022
Amit Shah calls for CBI probe into Kolkata BJP worker’s death, visits his family

Arjun Chowrasia, a worker of the party’s youth wing, was found hanging inside an abandoned building in north Kolkata’s Ghosh Bagan area on Friday morning.

Written by Sweety Kumari | Kolkata |
Updated: May 6, 2022 4:25:32 pm
Union Home Minister Amit Shah speaks to the media, while on his way to meet the bereaved family members of Arjun Chowrasia, in Kashipur, Friday. (Express photo by Shashi Ghosh)

Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited the family of a 26-year-old BJP worker who was found hanging inside an abandoned building in north Kolkata’s Ghosh Bagan area on Friday morning.

He called for a CBI inquiry into the death of Arjun Chowrasia, a worker of the party’s youth wing, and said the Ministry of Home Affairs had asked the West Bengal government to submit a report on the death.

“Yesterday they (the Mamata Banerjee government) completed the first year, it seems like they want to send a message that they won’t stop. I had a detailed conversation with the family. They are disheartened over losing their son and the way his body was snatched from them. Our party has moved court. There should be a CBI probe and culprits must be brought to books. It is unfortunate to see that instead of arresting the accused, the administration forcefully took the body away,” Shah told reporters.

Laxmi Chowrasia, mother of Arjun Chowrasia. (Photo: Sweety Kumari)

According to his family, Arjun used to work in an underwear factory with his elder brother. “He has been killed. I want a CBI probe. My son was a happy person. He can never commit suicide. He had no reason to,” his mother Laxmi Chowrasia told The Indian Express.

2021 Bengal polls |Victims of election violence say not able to move on

Earlier, Trinamul Congress MP Santanu Sen accused the BJP of politicising the death.

“Any death is very unfortunate. The police are there. This is not UP, this is Bengal. Whenever there is any incident, it is probed fairly, irrespective of the political connections. There have been such incidents in past where people have tried to make it look like murder. However, I wouldn’t like to comment on it right now till the investigation is done,” Sen said.

