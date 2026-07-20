Amit Shah lays foundation stone of world’s largest curd production plant
Part of the Rs 700-crore Amul Bengal Dairy Project, the plant – coming up at Howrah Food Park in Howrah’s Sankrail – will have a daily capacity to process up to 30 lakh litre milk and 10 lakh litre curd.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday laid the foundation stone virtually for the world’s largest curd production plant while slamming the previous TMC government for stalling the entry of Gujarat-based dairy cooperative Amul into the state.
Part of the Rs 700-crore Amul Bengal Dairy Project, the plant – coming up at Howrah Food Park in Howrah’s Sankrail – will have a daily capacity to process up to 30 lakh litre milk and 10 lakh litre curd.
Addressing the gathering at the event at the Biswa Bangla Convention Centre here in the presence of CM Suvendu Adhikari, Shah said, “I am here to tell the people of Bengal that all the election promises the BJP had made would be fulfilled. Today is a very important day for the farmers of Bengal. Amul has performed the ‘bhumi pujan’ for what will become the world’s largest curd production plant. Around 1.2 lakh small dairy farmers and cattle rearers will benefit from this initiative.”
Shah said the political change in the state was unlike any witnessed in the country since Independence, asserting that the new BJP government led by Adhikari has revived the quest for “Sonar Bangla” after decades of “misrule” of the Left and the TMC.
“We used to write to the then chief minister [Mamata Banerjee] to provide two plots of 15 acres each so that eastern India’s dairy production could be developed from Bengal. At that time, I was told Gujarat would not be allowed to enter the state… But this [project] is not for Gujarat; it is for the livestock farmers of West Bengal,” he said.
Praising the present BJP government, he said the project became possible because of the political change in the state. “On my way here, I asked CM Adhikari for land, and he immediately agreed to provide it free of cost to the Amul Federation,” he said.
Shah said he had come to Bengal on behalf of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to sweeten the mouths of the people with ‘mishti doi’ after the BJP’s victory in the recent Assembly elections.
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Shah said the state, which was once “a beacon of light” for the entire country in education, culture, spirituality, the freedom movement and nationalism, suffered decades of “political decline”.
“Bengal remained under a Communist government influenced by foreign ideology for three decades. After breaking free from that, it fell into the clutches of the TMC… Before our eyes, the dream of ‘Sonar Bangla’ envisioned by Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore was destroyed,” he said.
He also laid the foundation stones of 14 storage warehouses with an estimated cost of Rs 6 crore, with a total storage capacity of 1,400 metric tonnes across nine districts.
Earlier in the day, Shah held a high-level review meeting regarding the law-and-order situation in the state. The meeting was attended by CM Adhikari and the state’s police and administration brass.
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According to sources, Shah asked all border police stations of West Bengal Police to work in coordination with the BSF. He emphasised the need to establish an anti-narcotics task force, an anti-terrorist squad and a special investigation agency modelled after the NIA to strengthen West Bengal’s internal security, given its 2,217-km border with Bangladesh, officials told PTI.
Inaugurates ‘Museum of Word’
Later in the day, Shah visited the National Library campus in Alipore where he inaugurated the Museum of Word (Shabdalok), said to be India’s first immersive language museum.
The Shabdalok is designed to showcase the vast diversity of India’s languages, scripts and storytelling traditions.
Developed by the National Library under the aegis of the Union Culture Ministry, Shabdalok celebrates India’s 22 official languages and traces their journey from oral traditions and ancient manuscripts to printed works and modern electronic texts, highlighting the country’s enduring linguistic diversity.
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“This is a momentous day for the nation’s culture… I am fully confident that this Museum of Word will address a fundamental need in this process of cultural resurgence and will succeed in its mission.”
“Every youth must learn one Indian language along with the mother tongue. Through this, we can give long life to our languages,” he said.
Tanusree Bose is a dedicated journalist reporting for The Indian Express from Kolkata. Her work focuses sharply on the complex administrative, political, and judicial developments across West Bengal, establishing her as an authoritative voice in regional news coverage.
Experience
Current Role: Reports for the prestigious national daily, The Indian Express, providing her content with a high level of Trustworthiness.
Geographical Expertise: Provides focused, in-depth coverage of West Bengal, demonstrating an intimate knowledge of the state's news and political nuances.
Core Authority: Her reporting portfolio highlights deep Expertise in crucial, often sensitive, beats, including:
State Politics and Governance: Covering the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), opposition strategies (BJP), and internal political controversies.
Judicial and Administrative Affairs: Closely monitoring key developments in the Calcutta High Court, particularly major rulings related to employment, education, and social issues.
Education Sector: Extensive reporting on significant controversies, such as teacher recruitment irregularities and administrative actions by the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE).
Social & Electoral Issues: Covering public events, community tensions (e.g., religious/political gatherings), and election-related processes like the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll.
Tanusree Bose's consistent output and focus on high-stakes regional issues for a trusted media outlet underscore her status as a reliable and authoritative source for news from West Bengal. ... Read More