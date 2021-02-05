Amit Mitra ill, CM to read out vote on account in Assembly today

Amit Mitra has been advised not to step out of house.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will read out the state’s financial statement and vote on account on Friday in the Assembly instead of Finance Minister Amit Mitra, who would not be attending the House due to health issues, officials said here on Thursday.

Mitra, who has been advised by the doctors to not step out of his house due to Covid-19 pandemic, wrote a letter to Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar citing his inability to present the vote on account. Assembly Speaker Biman Bandyopadhyay had also sought the Governor’s nod for the same.

The Governor on Thursday authorised Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to present the financial statement and the vote on account in the Assembly.

“Governor of West Bengal has authorised Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to perform in the Assembly all duties relating to presentation of Annual Financial Statement of the Government of West Bengal for the year 2021-2022 and Motion for Vote on Account and all related aspects,” Dhankhar tweeted on Thursday.

The financial statements are presented at the beginning of each year to take the expenditure approval in the state budget procedure. However, in exceptional situations, any other minister can present the budget if the Speaker of the Legislative Assembly allows it, which is usually not a problem. Although the budget announces a full-year plan, this year because of the Assembly elections, the expenditure approval will be sought over the next three months, which is known as vote on account.

The vote on account will be presented in the Assembly on Friday. According to officials, the permission to read out the budget will be officially sought at the meeting of the Business Advisory Committee.

Meanwhile, the Congress and CPI(M) have decided to boycott the Assembly session, saying that the TMC government did not hold the Governor’s address at the beginning of the session. “It is not only unprecedented and dictatorial but also humiliation for the Governor. So, we will protest,” CPI(M) leader Sujan Chakraborty said.