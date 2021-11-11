‘Dr. Jekyll & Mr. Hyde’: Mitra flays Dhankhar on biz summit tweet

Former state finance minister Amit Mitra, who was appointed as the principal chief advisor to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee as part of the Cabinet reshuffle, took a swipe at Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar over his tweet on the ‘Bengal Global Business Summit’ (BGBS).

Taking to his official Twitter handle, the governor wrote, “Call upon @MamataOfficial to come out with a white paper #BGBS so that information is available in transparent and accountable manner. It is our obligation that we subscribe to sanctity of facts and not dictate actions by mere optics of advertisements and statements.”

“Concerned at lack response @MamataOfficial on critical issues flagged a year ago on 5 editions #BGBS. Ground reality belies ‘resounding success’ syndrome. Rule of law, respect for human rights & democratic values are imperative for investment. Much needs to be done on these fronts,” the governor further wrote.

Sharing a letter he previously wrote to the governor on the business summit, Mitra tweeted, “Governor is now suffering in disease of Amnesia.”

According to sources, the chief minister reacted strongly to the governor’s tweet in front of her close aides. In a sharp response to Dhankhar’s tweet, on Wednesday, Mitra tweeted, “Hon Governor’s tweet on Business Summits is a classic case of Dr Jekyll & Mr Hyde. On 9th Nov he strongly supported CM’s plan of next Summit “I will leave nothing undone..”&”togetherness”& within 24 hours he tweets venom on Summits, by putting out a year old letter to CM & FM,(me)!”

He further wrote, “It is shocking that he seeks response when I had officially responded with a 4 page letter on Summits, giving data on investment offers UNDER IMPLEMENTATION, EMPLOYMENT generation etc, (read letter below).Is he suffering from AMNESIA & needs HELP or is it a Machiavellian omission?”

He said, “Governor said on 9th of Nov at Meet & Greet event as reported, “We have to ensure there is no room for conflict..no room for adversarial situation.. only one way, togetherness.” Very next day, he tweeted the OPPOSITE of these utterances, in a mode of all out conflict? Shocking !!!”

On Monday, the chief minister, while meeting some representatives of civil society at a ‘Bijoya Sammelani’ event at Eco Park, announced that the state will host the investors’ summit again in April, next year, with the event marking a return after a two-year gap.

The CM further said she had approached the governor, seeking his help to attract investors to the state. The latter agreed to do so and even assured that he will try his utmost to help the state government in this regard, the CM added.

However, the governor’s rail of tweets the day after, challenging the declaration of the state government on holding the investors’ summit, left the state officials bemused. A senior state official said, “We thought we were finally over the conflict between the governor and the state government, and he was actually eager to help us attract investment. But, within 24 hours, we were proved wrong.”