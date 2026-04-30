Amid videos & claims, EC says repolling if charges found true

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As polling for the phase 2 Assembly elections culminated in West Bengal on Wednesday, the Election Commission said it will order repoll in booths where allegations of EVM tampering are found to be true. Asserting that the poll panel has a “zero tolerance” policy against such offences, West Bengal’s Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Manoj Agarwal said Wednesday that a repoll will be ordered only after the authorities examine reports from the district election officer or election observers on allegations of tampering with EVMs using tapes or blot of ink in some polling booths.
Agarwal’s statement came following allegations by the Bharatiya Janata Party that its symbols on EVMs were “covered with tape” or “ink” in some polling booths.
Sharing a video on social media platform ‘X’, BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya claimed white tape had been placed on the party’s symbol in booth numbers 144 and 189 in the Falta Assembly seat, and sought a re-poll.While the EC has not yet confirmed the authenticity of the video shared by Malviya, it said that ground reports are being examined.
Reacting to the allegations while speaking to the media here, Agarwal said that preliminary checks have not indicated any tampering during the handling of machines by polling officials, including mock polls, adding that: “Wherever we got tapes (on EVMs) or any form of tampering with the EVMs, we will conduct a repoll. We will follow a zero-tolerance policy.”
“If a large number of booths in any assembly constituency report such instances, we will conduct a repoll in the entire constituency. I do not have the exact number (where allegations were raised),” the CEO said.
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