Amid videos & claims, EC says repolling if charges found true

As polling for the phase 2 Assembly elections culminated in West Bengal on Wednesday, the Election Commission said it will order repoll in booths where allegations of EVM tampering are found to be true. Asserting that the poll panel has a “zero tolerance” policy against such offences, West Bengal’s Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Manoj Agarwal said Wednesday that a repoll will be ordered only after the authorities examine reports from the district election officer or election observers on allegations of tampering with EVMs using tapes or blot of ink in some polling booths.

Agarwal’s statement came following allegations by the Bharatiya Janata Party that its symbols on EVMs were “covered with tape” or “ink” in some polling booths.