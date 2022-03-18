Amid students’ stir, another VBU official quits

Another Executive Council (EC) member of the Visva-Bharati University on Thursday resigned from the post as students continued their protest with their primary demand of reopening hostels.

The latest EC member to exit is Sandip Basu Sarbadhikary, principal of Vidya Bhavana.

The development came a day after the central university’s interim public relations officer, Atig Ghosh, and two EC members Mukteswar Nath Tiwari, principal of Bhasa Bhavana, and Swapan Kumar Ghosh, principal of Sangit Bhavana, stepped down from their posts on the grounds that they could not resolve students’ issues.

Before this, VBU registrar Ashish Agarwal had resigned from his post. VBU officials were not available for comment.

Since February 28, students have been holding protests demanding reopening of university hostels for students hailing from across West Bengal and other states; and hold pending semester examinations of undergraduate and post-graduate students in online mode due to online classes for the last two years.

After remaining shut for two years, physical classes resumed at VBU from December 1 last year.

The university also decided to hold physical exams. However, despite resuming physical classes, it did not reopen its hostels.

The Calcutta High Court had earlier directed the varsity authorities to break the lock of its hostels.