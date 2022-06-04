scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, June 04, 2022
Must Read

Amid students’ protests, CU syndicate says will go ahead with offline exams

Although the university is yet to declare the dates for the UG and PG exams, the authorities have directed the affiliated colleges to hold special classes and complete the syllabus before the students take the offline exams.

By: Express News Service | Kolkata |
June 4, 2022 6:06:07 am
On Friday, the university authorities held a syndicate meeting — the highest decision-making body of the university — to decide on the matter. (File)

Despite protests by a section of students seeking online examinations, Calcutta University authorities have decided to continue with the offline exams for the final semesters of undergraduate and post-graduate courses.

On Friday, the university authorities held a syndicate meeting — the highest decision-making body of the university — to decide on the matter.

A senior university official said, “Today, Calcutta University Syndicate members unanimously accepted the recommendations of the members of all Faculty Councils, the chairpersons of all Undergraduate Boards of Studies and opinions of most of the principals to conduct the upcoming semester examinations in the offline mode.”

Although the university is yet to declare the dates for the UG and PG exams, the authorities have directed the affiliated colleges to hold special classes and complete the syllabus before the students take the offline exams.

Best of Express Premium
UPSC Key-June 3, 2022: Why and What to know about ‘Good Taliban Bad Talib...Premium
UPSC Key-June 3, 2022: Why and What to know about ‘Good Taliban Bad Talib...
In words and between the lines, the messages in RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat&#...Premium
In words and between the lines, the messages in RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat&#...
Remembering Paul Brass: A scholar of identity politics and violence in No...Premium
Remembering Paul Brass: A scholar of identity politics and violence in No...
Tony Fadell Interview: ‘I see pain-killing products all over, you just ha...Premium
Tony Fadell Interview: ‘I see pain-killing products all over, you just ha...
More Premium Stories >>

“Syndicate also decided that all the affiliated colleges’ principals will be advised to take steps to arrange special classes to complete the courses immediately according to the syllabi if have already not done,” added the official.

Demanding online examinations, a section of students at Calcutta University has been protesting at the College Street campus. They claimed that two months of offline classes were not enough to finish the syllabus of a six-month semester. Therefore, the semester exams should be held online.

CU Vice-Chancellor Sonali Chakraborty Banerjee told PTI, the members of the highest decision making body of the institution, Syndicate “unanimously” decided to conduct the upcoming semester exams in offline mode.

On the claims by students, that with in-person classes at campus having taken place only in past two months resulting in gaps in their tutorials, the VC said in her statement, “Syndicate took the decision and also decided that all the Principals of affiliated colleges will be well- advised to take steps to arrange special classes to complete  courses immediately according to the syllabi,  if not already done.”

More from Kolkata

(With PTI Inputs)

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Kolkata News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jun 04: Latest News
Advertisement