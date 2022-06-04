Amid students’ protests, CU syndicate says will go ahead with offline exams

Despite protests by a section of students seeking online examinations, Calcutta University authorities have decided to continue with the offline exams for the final semesters of undergraduate and post-graduate courses.

On Friday, the university authorities held a syndicate meeting — the highest decision-making body of the university — to decide on the matter.

A senior university official said, “Today, Calcutta University Syndicate members unanimously accepted the recommendations of the members of all Faculty Councils, the chairpersons of all Undergraduate Boards of Studies and opinions of most of the principals to conduct the upcoming semester examinations in the offline mode.”

Although the university is yet to declare the dates for the UG and PG exams, the authorities have directed the affiliated colleges to hold special classes and complete the syllabus before the students take the offline exams.

“Syndicate also decided that all the affiliated colleges’ principals will be advised to take steps to arrange special classes to complete the courses immediately according to the syllabi if have already not done,” added the official.

Demanding online examinations, a section of students at Calcutta University has been protesting at the College Street campus. They claimed that two months of offline classes were not enough to finish the syllabus of a six-month semester. Therefore, the semester exams should be held online.

CU Vice-Chancellor Sonali Chakraborty Banerjee told PTI, the members of the highest decision making body of the institution, Syndicate “unanimously” decided to conduct the upcoming semester exams in offline mode.

On the claims by students, that with in-person classes at campus having taken place only in past two months resulting in gaps in their tutorials, the VC said in her statement, “Syndicate took the decision and also decided that all the Principals of affiliated colleges will be well- advised to take steps to arrange special classes to complete courses immediately according to the syllabi, if not already done.”

(With PTI Inputs)